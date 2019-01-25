Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CURO Group Holdings Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the February 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased CURO Group Holdings Corp. (“CURO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURO ) securities between July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). CURO investors have until February 4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On October 24, 2018, CURO revealed disappointing financial third quarter 2018 financial results and substantially reduced its guidance for full-year fiscal 2018. On this news, CURO’s share price fell $7.69, or nearly 34%, to close at $15.18 per share on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the class period Defendants materially misrepresented to investors the deleterious effect that the up-front loan loss provisioning in connection with a transition of its Canadian inventory to Open-Ended loans was having on the Company’s financial performance and 2018 full-year Company guidance. Because CURO’s Open-End Loans had a materially lower lending yield than the Single-Pay Products, and the portfolio of Open-End Loans was still immature and unseasoned, the up-front loan loss provisioning for these loans was far greater than publicly revealed (and the yield far lower). This caused the Company to materially overstate its 2018 projected financial results, including CURO’s adjusted EBITDA, net revenue and operating earnings.

If you purchased shares of CURO, you may move the Court no later than February 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

