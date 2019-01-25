IntelligenceBank Continues Strong Sales Momentum with 96% Year on Year Growth for the December Quarter - 2018

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelligenceBank, the leading marketing operations platform, today announced another consecutive quarter of double digit year on year growth. The past quarter ending December 2018 resulted in a 96% year on year sales growth compared to the same period in 2017.



/EIN News/ -- For the quarter, over 30 new customers were added from a range of industries including environmentally friendly footwear, government, technology, franchise, health, financial services and construction businesses. IntelligenceBank is delighted to be welcoming these exciting customers who share our passion for making marketing processes more efficient.

A selection of the new customers include; Allbirds, Eyemed, Wisetech Global, Bupa, Minor Hotels Bangkok, American Ag Credit, Yale Club New York, Isuzu and Home Franchise Concepts.

According to Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank, “Our sales performance highlights that our marketing operations platform is addressing a specific and urgent need among marketing departments worldwide – to streamline creative development processes and provide governance tracking and reporting on content.”

Throughout the past quarter, IntelligenceBank released several new features to help marketers better manage content marketing initiatives. These included; content scheduling with advanced calendars and timelines, public content sharing tracking and governance, and advanced workflows that comply with financial services creative approvals frameworks.

Contact

Rob Weisz, VP of Marketing, IntelligenceBank, +61 3 8618 7800



About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading marketing operations platform, helping content marketers better and more seamlessly manage digital assets, creative content approvals and compliance, and creative project management. IntelligenceBank’s beautifully designed platform is used by over 400 brands with 250,000+ users in 55 countries. IntelligenceBank has offices in the US, Canada and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.intelligencebank.com



