Elemental LED Executive Appointed to Board of Trustees for Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada

CEO Randy Holleschau is new board member for economic development engine in Nevada

We are thrilled to have [Randy Holleshau] involved in our efforts to attract entrepreneurs and to continue to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our region.” — Mike Kazmierski, CEO of EDAWN.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED recently announced the appointment of CEO Randy Holleschau to The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) Board of Trustees. The Board provides leadership for carrying out EDAWN’s mission of adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks.

“I am proud to be involved in such a worthwhile organization that enhances all aspects of life for those in Greater Nevada,” said Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED. “My goal is to contribute in any way I can to the mission of the EDAWN organization and to help build a prosperous and thriving local economy.”

“We are excited to welcome Randy as one of our new board members,” said Mike Kazmierski, CEO of EDAWN. “Randy brings extensive experience in successful entrepreneurship across many industries, and we are thrilled to have him involved in our efforts to attract entrepreneurs and to continue to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in our region.”



About EDAWN:

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is a private/public partnership established in 1983. They are committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks. For more information, www.edawn.org.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls through Diode LED, a division of Elemental LED. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.