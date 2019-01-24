Larson Electronics Releases 200W Cart Mounted Rechargeable LED Work Area Light with Extension Pole, 27,000 Lumens

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a cart mounted rechargeable 200-watt LED work area light with extension pole producing 27,000 lumens of light output with the capability of illuminating an area 36,000 square feet in size. This unit comes with an extension pole to raise the LED light 10 feet above the ground. Plug options for the battery charger include standard 5-15P for standard 110-120V wall outlets, or L5-15P for 120V twist lock outlets.



The WAL-RPS-WBC-2X90LTL-LED-10X is a cart mounted rechargeable LED work area light with extension pole and provides 36,000 square feet of work area coverage with 27,000 lumens of light output.





The WAL-RPS-WBC-2X90LTL-LED-10X LED portable work area light is cart mounted and features a rechargeable battery for cordless operation and a swiveling LED light head bracket mounted on top of an aluminum extension pole. The pole is mounted to a wheel barrow style cart with wheels and the LED light produces a wide 60˚ flood pattern ideal for illuminating large workspaces. The LED lamp life expectancy is 80,000 hours and each light head can be independently rotated and tilted.

This IP67 rated unit features two adjustable LED light heads mounted on top of the extension pole and can withstand rapid temperature changes of -40˚C to 80˚C. This waterproof unit features housing made of die cast aluminum and optics that are high transmission PMMA with 98% light transmittance. This unit has a runtime of 24 hours on a single charge, with a charge time of only four hours and features four, 200ah 8D batteries inside the battery pack mounted to the frame of the cart. Suitable applications include construction sites, emergency services, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e66ad2ec-3dc3-418c-bce3-f14105b8830d



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.