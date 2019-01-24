FERROGLOBE PLC INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Ferroglobe PLC

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York against Ferroglobe PLC (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ferroglobe securities from August 21, 2018 and November 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

there was excess supply of the Company’s products;



demand for the Company’s products was declining;



as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and



as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 26, 2018, Ferroglobe reported a net loss of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net profit of $66.0 million the prior quarter. In a press release, Ferroglobe attributed the Company’s poor performance to “market conditions in our main products [that] deteriorated through Q3.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price plummeted $2.97 per share, more than 62%, to close at $1.80 per share on November 27, 2018.

