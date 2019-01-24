Eventbrite and Goldstar Expand Integration Partnership by Embedding the Power of Eventbrite's Technology Directly into Goldstar Events

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar, a ticketing discovery platform dedicated to maximizing awareness for live entertainment events, and Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global ticketing and event technology platform, today announced an expanded integration partnership that will bring the power of the Eventbrite platform and its distribution network to Goldstar event creators in the United States. More than 6,000 live entertainment event creators look to Goldstar to reach 10 million members specifically interested in live entertainment. In addition to providing ticketing capabilities, the Eventbrite integration will enable eligible Goldstar creators to expedite the scanning of tickets for attendees using any smartphone or tablet and have access to the free Eventbrite Organizer app, eliminating the need for will-call and paper tickets. Embedding Eventbrite ticketing capabilities into Goldstar's creator platform makes it possible for creators who produce general admission events or festivals to set up an event in Goldstar, add tickets, set up Goldstar offers for the event and even opt for extra Goldstar-driven promotion for it, all in one session. Event creators can also automatically reach new potential buyers via Eventbrite’s more than 50 distribution partners, including Google, Facebook, and Instagram. "We wanted to build on our existing partnership with Goldstar so that our creators could benefit from their large, established audience. With our growing suite of APIs and distribution partners, we're able to give creators all the advantages of Eventbrite—so they can get their events live—and connect them with a wider audience," says Gilad Horev, VP of Product, Platform at Eventbrite. "Now, creators have an easy workflow with an even broader distribution platform, so they can sell more tickets and reach more fans.” Goldstar CEO Jim McCarthy adds, "Creators have asked us for years if Goldstar planned to build its own ticketing system. On the surface, this makes sense, because Goldstar creators interact with us on an average of eight events per year. This partnership makes much more sense because we can provide Goldstar creators a truly excellent ticketing system integrated right into their Goldstar toolset. No one has yet to combine world-class ticketing technology with marketing and reach an audience of ticket buyers the way this partnership does." In a recent survey, Goldstar event creators were asked to list in order what factors matter most when choosing or using a ticketing system – this integration meets all of them. Overwhelmingly, they reported: the ability to set up tickets quickly and easily, a variety of options of how tickets are set up and sold, and, finally, reliability. All of these factors were listed as more important than even “affordability.”



Creators are seeing the benefits of reaching more fans and enjoying a seamless experience – some creators report increasing sales as much as 30%. “For events like ours that are new, you really can get your name out there and sell more tickets on Goldstar and Eventbrite,” says Amber Fleming, event producer for Foodie Con 2018. “It’s really useful to log into our Eventbrite dashboard and also see Goldstar there along with a snapshot of how we're selling across the board. Eventbrite's marketing tools and resources help me stay informed and keep my events on track. With Goldstar, the customer service side is amazing, whenever there’s a ticket holder that has a question, it’s great that Goldstar handles that for us.” Creators such as Dillard Center for the Arts in Ft. Lauderdale, Home Run Productions, John Mac-Schaefer presents Golden Girls Live!, Inside Out Tours in New York City, Randolph Street Market - Chicago Antique, and Vintage & Designer Festival have signed on to leverage the advantages of the embedded ticketing partnership.



About Goldstar:

Since 2002, Goldstar has been on a mission to make it easy and affordable for both its 10 million members to discover live entertainment events, and for its 6,000 venue partners to sell out their shows. Loaded with one-of-a-kind features, Goldstar’s apps and site are designed to help people experience more local live events, including theater, comedy, concerts, dance, cabaret, food tours and everything in between -- all at prices that are typically half-off or better. For event organizers, producers, performing arts centers and promoters across the nation, Goldstar is an essential marketing tool that builds new audiences, increases overall revenue and reaches members who are only interested in one thing: live entertainment. To learn more, please visit Goldstar at www.goldstar.com.

About Eventbrite:

Eventbrite is a global ticketing and event technology platform that provides creators of events of all shapes and sizes with tools and resources to seamlessly plan, promote, and produce live experiences around the world. Eventbrite’s powerful platform, which can be accessed online or via mobile apps, scales from basic registration and ticketing to a fully featured event management platform. Customers include Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, Pitchfork Music Festival, and Wanderlust, in addition to top venues and promoters that include Bowery Ballroom, the Brooklyn Bowl, and The Troubadour. Eventbrite was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz, and Renaud Visage and launched operations in 2006. The company has more than 1,000 employees in 14 offices around the world. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.



Patch Canada Goldstar pcanada@goldstar.com 703.727.4439



