DBV TECHNOLOGIES S.A. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DBV Technologies S.A.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 18, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that acquired DBV Technologies S.A. (“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) between October 22, 2018 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



/EIN News/ -- The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

DBV Technologies’ BLA for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls;



consequently, DBV Technologies would have to withdraw their BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and



as a result, defendants’ statements about DBV Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that, following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (”FDA”), its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut was voluntarily withdrawn.

According to the Company, the FDA communicated that “the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA.” On this news, DBV Technologies’ share price fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76 on December 20, 2018.

