QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc.(Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, February 7, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.



What: QuinStreet Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 7, 2019 Time: 2:00 PM PT Dial in: +1 (877) 260-1479 (domestic)

+1 (334) 323-0522 (international)

Passcode 2993362 Replay Instructions: Register at https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/WebRegistration/Y29uZmVyZW5jZUlkPTI5OTMzNjImdHlwZT1yZXBsYXkmbGFuZ3VhZ2U9ZW5nbGlzaA , using the passcode above. Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is one of the largest Internet performance marketplace product and technology companies in the world. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information they need to research, find and select the products, services and brands that meet their needs. For more information, please visit www.QuinStreet.com .

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

(415) 297-5864

eabrams@quinstreet.com

