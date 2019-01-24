Netherlands-based Bridge2Food joins forces with Inventures, Canada’s international innovation conference

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International food networking company Bridge2Food is joining forces with Inventures, a global innovation conference held in Calgary, Canada, June 5 to 7. Inventures, brings together the brightest ideas in emerging technologies that are transforming economies, industries and communities across the globe.



Conference speakers include Temple Grandin and Clearbanc co-founder Michele Romanow.



“Alberta has tremendous opportunities to tap into the soaring market of plant-based foods from an ingredient perspective and manufacturing perspective,” said Gerard Klein Essink, Founder and CEO of Bridge2Food. “Foreign companies will experience a fantastic climate for business and investment.”



The Bridge2Food 12th Protein Summit 2019 runs June 3-5 in Calgary and focuses on consumer insights, retail and food service trends, and brand innovations. Bridge2Food also hosts part of the Summit in Saskatoon at the end of May.



“Alberta Innovates is seizing the opportunity to demonstrate what Alberta has to offer companies from around the world,” says Steve Price, Executive Director, Bio-Industrial Innovation. “By joining forces with the 12th Protein Summit 2019, we have an opportunity to showcase Alberta’s agricultural sector to a global audience.”



Alberta has one of the world’s most productive agricultural economies with more than 30 per cent of the total farm area in Canada. Major crops include wheat, barley and canola, and the province is one of Canada’s largest potato producers.



Pulse crops are also key. Canada exports pulse crops worth about CDN $4 billion annually to more than 130 countries, and one-third of Canada’s pea crop comes from Alberta.



To help the agriculture sector to continue to advance, Alberta Innovates develops crop varieties that resist biotic stresses like plant disease and abiotic stresses like drought and cold. The organization also works with innovators to manage an online system called BRIMS that provides comprehensive biomass, ecosystem services, and land-use data to support management and investment decisions in the sector.



Innovators who work in the agriculture sector are invited to participate in an international pitch competition that is awarding CDN$10,000 to successful projects. Applying to the pitch competition is free, and submissions are due March 15.



Learn more and purchase tickets at the early bird price of CDN $399: www.inventurescan.com



Alberta Innovates invests in research, innovation and entrepreneurship to drive provincial economic growth and diversity. The organization provides technical expertise, entrepreneurial advice and support, opportunities for partnerships, and funding to advance the best ideas.



Bridge2Food is an international food industry networking company based in The Netherlands. Its key strength is the development of specialist platforms for the food industry. Bridge2Food operates in the international food sector and organises a range of food industry summits for senior managers of food manufacturing companies in Europe, the USA and Asia.

