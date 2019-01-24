Santa Fe, NM Named as a Top U.S. Travel Destination for 2019

Tourism Increasing in Santa Fe County

/EIN News/ -- Santa Fe, NM, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past year, Santa Fe County, New Mexico has been a bustling tourist destination, with double-digit lodgers tax increases, increases in social media engagement and increases in web traffic. Additionally, the Santa Fe area was recently rated a Top 14 U.S. Travel Destination for 2019 by Forbes Magazine.





“Forbes has figured out something we’ve known for a long time, the area of Santa Fe provides limitless adventure. People are coming to the Santa Fe area in record numbers,” said Katherine Miller, County Manager. “Tourism to the area has seen double digit increases over last year, and that’s largely because of the incredible cultural and outdoor recreation offerings available to visitors. In the 1980s and 1990s, we had a heyday for tourism, as everyone had howling coyotes and southwestern décor. Today’s increases are with younger travelers flocking to Santa Fe for experiential tourism, cultural travel, and outdoor adventures.”

Compared to Fiscal Year 2017, Santa Fe County’s lodgers’ tax was up by over 23 percent in Fiscal Year 2018, and unique visitor web traffic to santafenmtrue.com has increased by 27 percent from 2017 to 2018. Social media has shown significant success as well, with 27 percent growth on Facebook.

“The Santa Fe area offers a wealth of culture, an international flavor, but without leaving the U.S.,” added Miller. “Over the past year, we’ve seen exponential growth, and we expect this trend to continue, as Santa Fe provides a truly immersive and life-changing vacation experience, while allowing people to stay active and explore the great outdoors. Santa Fe is a cultural hub, providing visitors the opportunity to learn about and explore Native American culture and New Mexican culture, as well as art, entertainment, history and cuisine from around the globe. Those factors, combined with our incredible outdoor adventure opportunities, have made Santa Fe a repeat destination for many visitors who come to visit and fall in love with our rich culture, our outdoor activities and our community.”

Visitors to the Santa Fe area can not only enjoy the world-class art for which Santa Fe is widely known (designated as an UNESCO City of Crafts and Folk Art as well as a City of Design), but also an incredible immersion into culture with visits to explore ancient pathways to ruins of northern New Mexico’s ancestral Pueblo people; Discovering National Monuments, National Historical Parks, and famous landmarks, museums and trading posts. Additionally, active travelers will find a vast array of outdoor adventures, including hiking, biking, skiing, horseback riding, backpacking, fishing, golfing, and off-roading.

Set against the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe provides a dedicated on-site Adventure Center, offering guests opportunities to explore, discover and indulge through hiking, horseback riding, biking, yoga, meditation, explorations of Georgia O’Keefe’s famed Ghost Ranch, various historical and cultural tours around Santa Fe, a day trip to Taos, cross-country skiing and more. The Resort’s very own Adventure Architect, Forest Fene, is charged with curating unique itineraries for guests based on their appetite for adventure, as a dedicated guide to the land, cultures, history, and heritage of Santa Fe and its surroundings.

Located on 70 acres and nestled between the Sangre de Cristo and Ortiz Mountains, Sunrise Springs, an Ojo Spa Resort, offers a wide range of activities designed for guests to play, experience joy, and nourish their souls, including: Mindful Meditation, Yoga, Hiking Excursions + Trail Running; Archery + Hatchet Throwing; Recreation + Fitness; Puppy Play + Silkie Chickens; Horticulture + Gardening; Culinary; and Expressive Arts.



For more information on Santa Fe County, visit santafenmtrue.com.

