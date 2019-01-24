Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) and Encourages OMF Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF).



On February 10, 2017 a complaint was filed alleging that between February 25, 2016 and November 7, 2016, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s projected net income as a result of the merger between OneMain and Springleaf Holdings, Inc., and the synergies that would be achieved by the combined company. On November 7, 2016, the company announced disappointing third-quarter results and disclosed that it was lowering guidance for full-year 2016 and 2017.

On December 12, 2018, defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint was denied, allowing the litigation to proceed.

If you are a long term stockholder of OneMain, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into OneMain please go to https://bespc.com/omf/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

