Statement by UAW VP Terry Dittes on GM’s $22 Million investment at Spring Hill Plant for Advanced Engine Technology
“The membership at UAW Local 1853 at the GM Spring Hill plant build some of the finest products in the world. We in the UAW will continue to encourage and support GM investing in their U.S.A. plants like Spring Hill Tennessee and around the country. Building product where you sell is good for our members, their families, the communities and all of America”.
– Terry Dittes UAW Vice President and Director of the GM Department
