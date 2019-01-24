SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - LXRX

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Lexicon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LXRX). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Lexicon and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated the federal securities laws.

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 17, 2019, Lexicon announced that the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had “voted eight to eight on the question of whether the overall benefits of [Lexicon’s product] Zynquista (sotagliflozin) outweighed the risks to support approval.”

On news of the advisory committee’s stalemate, Lexicon’s stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 22.6%, to close at $5.96 per share on January 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.