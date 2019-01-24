BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES DECEMBER 2018 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2018:

The December 2018 estimate is 12,737,000 barrels, an increase of 2.2% vs. December 2017 removals of 12,459,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) prior to the shutdown.

Month 2017 2018 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,892,534 12,167,000 -5.6% -725,534 February 11,607,408 11,202,000 -3.5% -405,408 March 15,078,591 14,570,000 -3.4% -508,591 April 14,052,326 14,201,000 1.1% 148,674 May 16,312,653 15,269,000 -6.4% -1,043,653 June 17,029,014 16,327,000 -4.1% -702,014 July 14,439,000 15,323,000 6.1% 884,000 August 15,347,000 15,368,000 0.1% 21,000 September 14,425,000 14,046,000 -2.6% -379,000 October 13,969,000 13,564,000 -2.9% -405,000 November 12,552,000 11,795,000 -6.0% -757,000 December 12,459,000 12,737,000 2.2% 278,000 YTD 170,163,526 166,569,000 -2.1% -3,594,526

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Ramsey Cox Beer Institute 2027372337 rcox@beerinstitute.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.