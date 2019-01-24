Avid Link Revealed at NAMM – Free App Connects the World’s Creative Community, Enabling Creatives to Collaborate and Aspiring Pros to Get Discovered

Avid delivers free mobile and desktop app to create opportunities for creatives to interact, promote their work, and purchase products—all in one simple, easy-to-use interface

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NAMM Show (North Hall, Booth #15502) – Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today released the full version of Avid Link , the one-of-a-kind free app for content creators. Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, or as a direct download from the Avid Link product page , Avid Link enables anyone working in music, film and television or aspiring to—whether a novice or a pro and whether an Avid user or not—to improve their ability to promote their skills and get discovered; connect with the creative community; manage their projects, products and workflows; and expand their creative capabilities all in one place.



Avid Link allows users to connect with anyone whether they use Avid or third-party tools, and anywhere on the go via an iOS and Android mobile device or on home macOS or Windows systems. For the millions of Avid creative tools users, Avid Link is the perfect complement to their working style since they can conveniently open the app through Pro Tools ® , Media Composer ® and Sibelius ® , and access their Avid Master Account information easily by just logging in.

Demonstrating the sheer star power of the Avid user community, Avid Link is the exclusive online streaming platform for the popular Main Stage events starting today at Avid’s NAMM booth (#15502). A perennial favorite of NAMM attendees, the Avid Main Stage is the place to learn from some of the biggest names in music, live sound and audio post production. This year’s line-up includes iconic producers, editors and mixers best known for working with artists like Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Lady Gaga, and on films such as Venom and Deadpool.

“The Avid Link app is for everyone in the creative community to share content and ideas, connect with other artists, engage in collaborations, and stay up-to-date on news, events and products—all from one interface,” said Rob D’Amico, Director, Audio Solutions Marketing at Avid. “Avid Link appeals to a diverse, passionate community of users because it offers so many benefits from managing product licenses, updates and installations to easily accessing and purchasing the tools needed to expand creative potential​s.”

Avid Link features and benefits:

Access latest news through the Home page – Users can get informed and inspired with access to the latest industry news, customer stories, blogs, and product info. They can also filter the news feed to suit their interests; discover great tips and tricks; and be among the first to hear about new products. They can also gain workflow insight from creative pros.



Showcase and get discovered through the Profile page – Avid Link gives users a powerful platform to tell their story and promote their work through the Profile tab. Users can get discovered and increase their creative opportunities by tagging their profile with specific skills, specialties and expertise, making it easier for others to find and connect.



Connect with like-minded creators using Find Talent – Avid Link integrates with the entire Avid Community, making it easy for users to search for and find other artists, musicians, composers, video editors, producers, mixers, filmmakers and media professionals to collaborate with and follow. Users can select "Find Talent" to view the profiles of available talent, review their work, invite them to connect, and send messages about working together.



Gain wisdom in the Lounges – Users can hang out in the Lounges and start or join a conversation, exchange ideas, and contribute to discussions about products, workflows, and the industry—all in real time.



Communicate with others in Messages – With the ability to message connections right within Avid Link, it's easy for users to stay in touch with one another. They can share ideas and discuss projects in real time with a group of collaborators, seek advice and give it by forming mentorships within their own network.



Access projects anywhere in Pro Tools Projects – In the Pro Tools Projects tab, users can easily invite and add any of their contacts to collaborate on projects. They can accept or decline invitations to collaborate on others' projects; view what content and changes have been shared; send messages to fellow collaborators; and get notified when others have done the same.



Manage products with ease in Products – Users can easily manage, download, install, update, redeem, and renew their purchases and plans—and view all applications, licenses, plug-ins, and account info—all in one space. Users can also get access to the latest installers and documentation—or set up automatic software updates.



Users can easily manage, download, install, update, redeem, and renew their purchases and plans—and view all applications, licenses, plug-ins, and account info—all in one space. Users can also get access to the latest installers and documentation—or set up automatic software updates. Shop in the Marketplace – Users can further expand their creative capabilities by shopping the conveniently accessible Marketplace for new tools and add-ons.

Avid Link is available now. For more information, visit https://www.avid.com/products/avid-link .

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:

Avid

Amy Paladino

Amy.paladino@avid.com

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

Alex Humphries-French – UK

Tanya Roberts – USA

avid@rlyl.com

