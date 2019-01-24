Midamar Corporation is partnering with Fauzia’s Kitchen Fun to produce a line of Halal frozen entrees.

Americas Favorite Halal Brand has announced they are working with one of the most popular Halal food recipes website and blog.

/EIN News/ -- Cedar Rapids, IA, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midamar, the Iowa based national Halal brand, has announced they are producing a line of Halal frozen entrees with recipes provided and approved by Fauzia’s Kitchen Fun. Initially, the line will have four of America’s favorite dishes: Macaroni and Cheese with Chicken Nuggets, Beef Biryani over Rice, Beef Lasagna, and Salisbury Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy. This line was created to offer Halal consumers options for quality, quick and convenient frozen entrees that are like homemade dishes. Midamar anticipates adding additional favorites to the line in the future.



Fauzia’s Kitchen Fun is the ideal partner for Midamar’s line of frozen entrees. Fauzia’s Kitchen Fun’s popular website, www.fauziaskitchenfun.com, boasts hundreds of taste-tested recipes and they have hundreds of thousands of social media followers. “We wanted to make the best-tasting entrees we could so we went to Fauzia’s Kitchen Fun to ensure we reach that goal. We want every one of our customers to have a great experience when they taste our entrees and Fauzia’s Kitchen Fun has delivered!” said Kent Vogel, Midamar’s Director of Sales and Operations USA.



“We are very proud of the entrees we have helped create with Midamar and we are confident that people will enjoy them” Said Fozia Najfi, Co-Founder of Fauzia's Kitchen Fun.



The entrees will be initially available to United States customers at www.midamarhalal.com. Midamar anticipates its frozen entrees will be distributed through other retail and foodservice channels in the future.

Kent Vogel Midamar Corporation 319-739-0896 kvogel@midamar.com Fozia Najfi Fauzia's Kitchen Fun 612-388-6550 fozia@fauziaskitchenfun.com



