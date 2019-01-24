Procede Software to Co-Present 2019 Truck Dealer of the Year Nominees

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software announced Thursday they will be co-sponsoring the 2019 Truck Dealer of the Year award at the upcoming ATD Show in San Francisco.The 2019 Truck Dealer of the Year award recognizes commercial truck dealers for business performance, industry leadership, and community service. This prestigious award is sponsored by ATD, Heavy Duty Trucking magazine, and Procede Software.“It is an honor to share the stage for the fifth year in a row with this year’s nominated leaders who exemplify an exceptional, well-rounded influence on the commercial trucking industry,” said Larry Kettler, Procede Software CEO. “We are truly privileged to work with some of the brightest minds in the industry, such as these nominees, every day.”The award presentation will be held this Saturday, January 26th during a luncheon ceremony at the show’s headquarter hotel, the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. In addition to co-sponsoring the award, Procede Software will also be exhibiting their most significant product release, Excede v10, at the ATD Show in booth 402.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.