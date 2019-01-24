Middle East and Africa Cloud Infrastructure Services Market - Forecast to 2023: Storage as a Service is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Service Type (Storage as a Service, Compute as a Service, Disaster Recovery & Backup , Managed Hosting), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical & Country - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa (MEA) cloud infrastructure services market size is expected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2018 to USD 4.72 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.



An increasing use of cloud-dependent technologies, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT), and business continuity requirements resulting in high demand for disaster recovery services are expected to fuel the growth of the cloud infrastructure services market in the MEA. Malware attacks on data in connected infrastructure is the biggest restraint for the market growth. Growth in managed IT services and telecom service providers leveraging existing infrastructure are expected to provide growth opportunities for the vendors of cloud infrastructure services.

Storage as a service is expected to hold largest market size in 2018

Storage as a service segment offers enterprises the flexibility to scale up or scale down the storage capacity depending on their business requirements. Enterprises have been rapidly adopting storage as a service, as it provides various benefits, such as easy accessibility, reliability, and backup. Enterprises that lack the budget to implement and maintain its own storage infrastructure or hardware avail this service. To address the security needs of enterprise data, cloud-based storage offers security controls to ensure that all the data is stored securely in data center facilities and is instantly available.



Private cloud deployment model is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period

Private cloud deployment enables the enterprises to have better control over data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. Private clouds are created for specific groups or organizations that require customization and control over their data. Enterprises opt for the private deployment model, as it provides a highly secure and centralized storage infrastructure that could only be accessed by authorized users.

South Africa is expected to hold the largest market size in 2018

The largest size can be attributed to increasing government initiatives and various cloud-related developments. Also, the establishment of offices of global cloud service providers in these countries is contributing to the promotion of cloud-based services. The primary driving forces for the largest size are technological advancements, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory authorities to adopt the best-in-class technologies and standards.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market

4.2 Market By Service Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.3 Market By Deployment Model, 2018

4.4 Market By Vertical, 2018 vs 2023



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investment By Government for Digital Transformation

5.2.1.2 Business Expansion By Global Vendors to Gain the First-Mover Advantage

5.2.1.3 Initiatives By Government Organizations to Promote the Latest Technologies

5.2.1.4 Increased Awareness Among Enterprises Regarding the Benefits of Cloud and ITs Adjacent Technologies

5.2.1.5 Business Continuity Requirements Resulting in High Demand for Disaster Recovery Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Industry Standards and Regulatory Frameworks

5.2.2.2 Limited Bandwidth Providers and Lack of Access to High-Speed Internet

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 African Countries are Gearing Up to Transform Their Economy and Education System By Promoting Greater Access to Mobile Connectivity and Public Cloud

5.2.3.2 Telecom Service Providers are Leveraging the Existing Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delivering Reliable Cloud Services to Certain African Regions, Particularly Smaller Towns and Rural/Remote Areas

5.2.4.2 High Latency and Workload Complexities in the Cloud Environment

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.1.1 UAE Civil Code: Number 5 of 1985 on the Civil Transactions Law

5.3.1.2 UAE Federal Law Number 2 on the Prevention of IT Crimes

5.3.1.3 Federal Law Number 1 of 2006 Concerning Electronic Transactions and Ecommerce

5.3.1.4 Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Law Number 5 of 2012

5.3.1.5 Electronic Transactions Law, DIFC Law Number 2 of 2017

5.3.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

5.3.2.1 Law Number 20 of 2014 Pertaining to Electronic Transactions

5.3.2.2 Anti-Cyber Crime Law

5.3.2.3 Saudi Arabia Telecommunications Act

5.3.2.4 Shariah Principles

5.3.3 Qatar

5.3.3.1 Penal Code: Law 11 of 2004

5.3.3.2 Electronic Commerce and Transactions Law

5.3.3.3 Telecommunications Law

5.3.3.4 Banking Law: Law 33 of 2006

5.3.3.5 Qatar Computer Emergency Response (Q-CERT)

5.3.3.6 Data Protection and Privacy Law

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case #1: ABU Dhabi Finance

5.4.2 Use Case #2: Mediclinic International

5.4.3 Use Case #3: Waha Capital

5.4.4 Use Case #4: Flydubai

5.4.5 Use Case #5: Alpha Apps



6 MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Compute as A Service

6.3 Storage as A Service

6.4 Disaster Recovery and Backup as A Service

6.5 Networking as A Service

6.6 Desktop as A Service

6.7 Managed Hosting



7 Market By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.4 Hybrid Cloud



8 MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 IT and Telecommunications

9.4 Government and Public Sector

9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.10 Others



10 MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market, By Country

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.3 United Arab Emirates

10.4 Qatar

10.5 South Africa

10.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product Launches

11.2.2 Acquisitions

11.2.3 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 IBM

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 AWS

12.5 Alibaba

12.6 Oracle

12.7 Google

12.8 Injazat Data Systems

12.9 STC Cloud

12.10 Fujitsu

12.11 Ehosting Datafort

12.12 BIOS Middle East Group

12.13 Orixcom

12.14 Mobily

12.15 Batelco

12.16 Emirates Integrated Telecommunications

12.17 Ooredoo

12.18 Cloud4c



