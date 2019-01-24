REPEAT - Hemispherx Biopharma’s CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV Conference

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE American: HEB) — Hemispherx Biopharma Inc., an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology, announced today that CEO Thomas K. Equels will present at NobleConXV — Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — on Tuesday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



/EIN News/ -- A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the company's website www.hemispherx.net, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website ( http://nobleconference.com ) and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek ( http://www.channelchek.com ). The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Thomas K. Equels, M.S. J.D., chief executive officer of Hemispherx, will be presenting and meeting one-on-one with investors. Equels' presentation will focus on immuno-oncology and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). He will also discuss how the company is working with several major cancer research centers with ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials combining Ampligen with FDA-approved checkpoint blockade therapies in several different and highly lethal solid tumors. Hemispherx current corporate presentation can be found here http://ir.hemispherx.net/Events_Presentations .

About Noble Capital Markets

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Hemispherx Biopharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology. Hemispherx's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Hemispherx believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® already conducted include studies of the potential treatment of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to generate the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

