Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2017-2018 & 2026 - Increasing Number of Mature Oil Fields Worldwide Propelling Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhanced Oil Recovery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Enhanced Oil Recovery market accounted for $22.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $41.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing number of mature oil fields worldwide, rising depletion in oil reserves and technological advancements are propelling the market growth. However, high cost incurred in the procedure, technical and operational issues are hindering the market growth. Moreover, focus on heavy oil reservoirs provides opportunities for the market growth.



Enhanced oil recovery is the performance of various techniques for raising the amount of crude oil that can be extracted from an oil field. Enhanced oil recovery is also called tertiary recovery. There are three primary techniques for enhanced oil recovery they are thermal recovery, gas injection, and chemical injection.



On the basis of technology, thermal-enhanced oil recovery segment acquired steady growth owing to low cost and high recovery rates associated with the use of thermal injection technology. Thermal injection technology is most widely used for enhanced oil recovery operations among the primary oil recovery and secondary oil recovery methods.



By geography, North America is the major revenue contributor due to presence of a huge mature oil and gas asset base in Gulf of Mexico and availability of a good potential for unconventional sources of oil and gas in various countries such as Canada and US.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemical-Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.2.1 Surfactant

5.2.2 Alkaline

5.2.3 Polymer

5.2.4 Other Chemical-Enhanced Oil Recoveries

5.3 Gas-Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.3.1 Nitrogen

5.3.2 CO2

5.3.3 Other Gas-Enhanced Oil Recoveries

5.4 Thermal-Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.4.1 In-situ combustion

5.4.2 Steam

5.4.3 Hot water

5.5 Other Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques



6 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Offshore

6.3 Onshore



7 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Basf Se

9.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

9.3 British Petroleum

9.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

9.5 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

9.6 Schlumberger Ltd

9.7 Lukoil Oil Co.

9.8 TechnipFMC

9.9 Equinor

9.10 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

9.11 Halliburton Co.

9.12 Canadian Natural Resources

9.13 Praxair Technology, Inc.

9.14 ConocoPhillips

9.15 Secure Energy Services Inc.

9.16 Royal Dutch Shell Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnb469/global_enhanced?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oil



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.