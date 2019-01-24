Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Mobility - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oil and Gas Mobility market accounted for $10.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $50.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3%



Coalition of Commercial Interests of Oil and Gas Producers with Maximizing Economic Benefits, reformation Data and Information Flow and Real-Time Operability with Smart Devices are key factors driving the growth of the market. However, rising number of cyber-attacks and lack of knowledge about the benefits of mobility application are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Oil and Gas Mobility is defined as the convergence of smart phones, and tablets with new developments in cloud software, computing, middleware, IOT, data storage and wireless communications are building rapidly toward an insurgency in mobile computing systems in the exploration, drilling and production of oil and gas industry. It focus on ensuing that productivity can continue regardless of the fact that there must be cut backs and reorganisation within companies.



By service, cloud services segment is held significant growth during the forecast period. Incorporating cloud computing and big data will allow oil and gas companies work extremely automated, construct continuing client relationships, raise cooperation and improve speed. That modern solution made oil and gas assets mobile more connected and derived the growth of the cloud services segment.



By geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the increasing drilling activities with rising oil & gas prices. In this region nonconventional production has also exploded and has increased demand for data management obtained in large numbers at production sites.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hosted

5.3 On-Site



6 Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Asset Management

6.3 Data Management

6.4 Materials Management

6.5 Mobile Analytics

6.6 Risk and Regulatory Compliance

6.7 Workforce Automation

6.8 Inspections and Assesment

6.9 Field Service Automation

6.10 Fuel Management

6.11 Sales Enablement

6.12 Other Applications



7 Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Services

7.3 Integration Services

7.4 Cloud Services



8 Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market, By Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Sales

8.3 Distributor



9 Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market, By Oil & Gas Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Upstream

9.3 Downstream

9.4 Midstream



10 Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market, By End user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small & Medium Business (SMBs)

10.3 Large Scale Enterprises



11 Global Oil and Gas Mobility Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Microsoft Corporation

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.4 Halliburton

13.5 Oracle Corporation

13.6 SAP SE

13.7 Accenture

13.8 Hewlett-Packard

13.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions

13.10 Infosys Limited

13.11 Wipro Limited

13.12 Marathon Petroleum

13.13 Anadarko Petroleum

13.14 Valero Energy

13.15 Exxon Mobil

13.16 Chevron Corporation

13.17 ConocoPhillips

13.18 Phillips 66

13.19 EOG Resources

13.20 Occidental Petroleum

13.21 Ranosys Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sm76kh/global_oil_and?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Gas, Oil



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.