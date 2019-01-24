Global Acoustic Sensors Market Outlook Report 2017-2026
Global Acoustic Sensors market accounted for $4.82 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.9%.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include low manufacturing cost, growth of the telecommunications, technological innovations, wireless & passive nature of products and advances in technology such as the shift to LTE. However, factors such as low weight sensitivity and use of other sensors in conventional applications are restricting the market growth.
Acoustic sensors are known for their detection mechanism, which is an acoustic wave. These sensors are widely used in smart phones and base stations in the telecommunication industry. Under the process, the acoustic wave travels through the surface of the material used. Thus, any change in proliferation path would affect the velocity and amplitude of the acoustic wave. Velocity change can be monitored by checking the frequency and phase properties of the sensor used. Thus, it can be matched with the physical quantity being measured.
By type, wireless sensors held significant market share. These sensors need no power to be discretely applied to the sensor, as it gets energy from interrogating radio frequency (RF) pulse to stimulate the acoustic sensor and transmits its response. The wireless nature provides them the ability to compute parameters, such as torque, pressure, and temperature on revolving components with simplicity.
By geography, North America is anticipated to be largest market share during the forecast period owing to the occurrence of prominent system suppliers, big semiconductor companies and sensor manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Acoustic Sensors Market, By Wave Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Surface Wave Sensors (SWS)
5.3 Bulk Wave Sensors (BWS)
6 Global Acoustic Sensors Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless
6.3 Wired
7 Global Acoustic Sensors Market, By Sensing Parameter
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemical Vapour
7.3 Torque
7.4 Temperature
7.5 Viscosity
7.6 Pressure
7.7 Humidity
7.8 Mass
7.9 Other Sensing Parameters
8 Global Acoustic Sensors Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial
8.3 Consumer Electronics
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Aerospace & Defense
8.7 IT & Telecommunication
8.8 Other Applications
9 Global Acoustic Sensors Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Pro-Micron GmbH & Co. Kg
11.2 Cognizant Corporation
11.3 Panasonic
11.4 Honeywell Sensing & Control
11.5 Boston Piezo-optics Inc.
11.6 Kyocera
11.7 Campbell Scientific, Inc.
11.8 Vectron International Inc.
11.9 Siemens Process Instrumentation
11.10 Halliburton
11.11 IFM Efector, Inc.
11.12 TDK Corporation
11.13 SENSeOR SAS
11.14 Raltron
11.15 Dytran Instruments, Inc.
11.16 Hubbell Lighting
11.17 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
11.18 Schlumberger
