Global Biogas Upgrading Market Outlook to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Upgrading - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biogas Upgrading market accounted for $0.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.0%.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, strict government regulations and growing demand for waste treatment.



Amongst Technology, water scrubber segment is expected to grow at the significant market share. It is a proven technology that has been used for the longest time as the process is simple and incurs low investment compared with other technologies. Water scrubbing is continuously undergoing development and is among the best technologies to be used in various types of facilities.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for renewable energy in this region. At present, Asia Pacific occupies a leading position in terms of the total number of biogas plants. Nevertheless, most of these plants are small-scale and are serving a community or a single house.



