Control Point Associates, Inc. Acquires CHA Consulting’s New York Survey Group

WARREN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Control Point Associates, Inc. Acquires CHA Consulting’s New York Survey GroupControl Point Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of certain assets and key staff of CHA Consulting Inc’s New York survey operation.“This is a tremendous addition to our firm,” said President/Managing Partner, Richard A. Butkus, Jr. “It allows Control Point to expand our current Upstate New York presence through the addition of staff to our Albany, NY office and gain a presence in Rochester, NY. This also allows Control Point to build upon the trusted relationships that the former CHA staff established throughout Upstate New York.”“We are confident that we have found the right home for our former upstate New York survey staff, and this transaction with Control Point will allow CHA to continue to offer survey services to our clients through the trusted relationships we have built over the years. CHA will now be in a position to offer our clients more technology-focused survey capabilities to not only meet our client’s needs but exceed their expectations”, Greg Corso, Executive Vice President of CHA Consulting, Inc., said.Control Point Associates, Inc. is committed to the continued excellence of providing traditional land surveying, geospatial, and consulting services to its existing and future clients.For more information, please visit CPASURVEY.COM or contact President/Managing Partner Richard A. Butkus Jr. at (908) 668-0099.



