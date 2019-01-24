Global Adhesive Equipment Market Outlook 2017-2026: Stringent Regulations from Agencies and REACH Radically Influenced the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesive Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Adhesive Equipment market accounted for $29.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.44 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the important factors like increasing demand from end-user industries and government initiatives to promote packaging sector in emerging economies are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, stringent regulations from agencies and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) radically influenced the global market.



Adhesives are in the form of one type or another that replaces numerous fastening systems in the assembly. Adhesives appear in many different forms, structural, non-structural and pressure sensitive adhesive, to meet up various needs. Adhesives are capable of present considerable benefits over other mechanical fastening systems.



By end user, Packaging segment was anticipated to plunge high over the forecast period due rising at an impressive rate driven by consumer preferences shifting toward new attractive packages, ease of use and environmental conscientious ideals and technological developments have improved the laminating adhesives.



By Geography, Asia Pacific was the prominent market due to growth of end users and construction industries in India, due to the fast industrialization and booming automotive and consumer electronics industries of China and India are some of the factors propelling the market growth.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Adhesive Controllers

5.3 Application Guns

5.4 Adhesive Hoses

5.5 Adhesive Melters

5.6 Adhesive Pumping Systems

5.7 Applicators

5.7.1 Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

5.7.2 Cold Glue Applicators

5.7.3 Industrial hot Melt Equipment

5.8 Other Products



6 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Building & Construction

6.3 Disposable Hygiene Products

6.4 Paper

6.5 Transportation

6.6 Lamination

6.7 Furniture and Woodworking

6.8 Electronics

6.9 Healthcare

6.10 Packaging

6.11 Automotive

6.12 Textiles

6.13 Leather & Footwear

6.14 Other End Users



7 Global Adhesive Equipment Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Dow Corning Corp.

9.2 3M Co.

9.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.4 Huntsman Corp.

9.5 Avery Dennison

9.6 Sika AG.

9.7 RPM International Inc.

9.8 Ashland Inc.

9.9 Graco Inc.

9.10 Nordson Corporation

9.11 Elmer's Products Inc

9.12 Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.

9.13 Atlas Copco Group (SCA Schucker GmbH & Co KG)

9.14 Robatech

9.15 Super Glue Corp.

9.16 Adhesives Research Inc.

9.17 Dymax Corporation

9.18 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

9.19 ITW Dynatech

9.20 Adhesive Packaging Specialties LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b8k2lz/global_adhesive?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Adhesives and Sealants



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.