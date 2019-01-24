/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Royalty Rate Trends in Pharma and Biotech Dealmaking 2010- 2018 report is your one-stop source for providing real-deal information on hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, upfront and milestone payments.



This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate, announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. The report provides details of partnering deals disclosing royalty rates from 2010 to 2018.



The report provides an overview of how and why companies enter partnering deals where a royalty is payable upon commercialization of the compound or technology.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to online copy of the deal including actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Report Breakdown



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in royalty rates in the pharma and biotech sectors since 2010, including a summary of the recent literature on the subject.



Chapter 3 provides an average benchmark royalty rates. The chapter includes numerous tables and figures summarizing the benchmark royalty rates by stage of development, therapy area and technology area.



Chapter 4 provides a more detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and how it fits with the other financial terms of the partnering deal. The chapter includes numerous case studies for actual deals where royalty rates have been disclosed.



Chapter 5 provides an insight into companies active in disclosing royalty rates as well as those deals attracting the highest royalty rates, and why.



Chapter 6 provides comprehensive and detailed access to deals which disclose a royalty rate since 2010 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the royalty rate.



In addition the report includes a comprehensive appendix listing of all deals where a royalty rate has been disclosed announced since 2010. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



1.1. What are royalties?

1.2. History of royalty rates

1.3. Royalties in pharma and biotech

1.4. Royalties versus revenue share

1.5. Overview of the report



Chapter 2 - An overview of pharma and biotech royalty rates



2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2010-2015

2.2. Royalty rate disclosure in pharma and biotech

2.3. How do revenue shares figure?

2.4. A review of recent literature

2.5. Royalty rates in the future



Chapter 3 - Average royalty rates for pharma and biotech partnering



3.1. Royalty rates in early stage deals

3.2. Royalty rates by stage of development

3.3. Royalty rates by therapy area



Chapter 4 - The royalty clause in pharma and biotech deals



4.1. Partnering agreement structure

4.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause

4.3. Example royalty clauses

4.3.1. Case study 1: Merck Serono-Opexa Therapeutics

4.3.2. Case study 2: Aradigm - Grifols

4.3.3. Case study 3: Forect Laboratories - Trevena

4.3.4. Case study 4: Sage Therapeutics - University of California



Chapter 5 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates



5.1. Fifty most active companies in disclosing royalty rates

5.2. Top partnering deals by royalty rate

5.3. The role of bigpharma and bigbiotech in royalty rate disclosure

Chapter 6 - Royalty rate contract directory



Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area

Appendix 3 - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing

Appendix 4 - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type

Appendix 5 - Royalty rate references

Appendix 6 - Resources

Appendix 7 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 8 - Example royalty rate deal contract document



