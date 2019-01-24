Verisk 3E Announces Alliance with NRCC to Support Product Compliance in China

NRCC Emergency Response Service from Verisk 3E Now Available



/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Calif., January 24, 2019 - Verisk 3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions, today announced an alliance with China's National Registration Center for Chemicals (NRCC) to support chemical safety and compliance. Verisk 3E will offer comprehensive emergency response and reporting services through which the NRCC will provide emergency response support for chemical products manufactured, imported, and sold in China. The solution will enable clients to leverage Verisk 3E's regulatory expertise and dedicated support to help increase product and workplace safety, improve compliance with chemical regulations, and streamline the launch of products in China. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

Verisk 3E's new service will serve to improve the ability of manufacturers, distributors, and users of chemical substances to better comply with requirements for local emergency response under China's Regulations on Safe Management of Hazardous Chemicals (Decree No. 591) and the Measures for the Administration of Registration of Hazardous Chemicals (Decree No. 53). Verisk 3E will enroll clients' products for support with the NRCC wherein the agency will provide a 24-hour local emergency contact number, guidance for chemical exposures, and reports related to incidents. Verisk 3E can manage this complex and time-consuming process for clients, serving as a single point of contact and source for comprehensive regulatory expertise.

"Our agency is dedicated to providing lifesaving assistance and technical guidance in the event of chemical exposures or accidents," said Yuan Jiwu, director of emergency response, NRCC. "We're pleased to work with Verisk 3E to help companies operating in China ensure product and workplace safety."

"As China increases focus on chemical handling and safety, Verisk 3E is uniquely suited to help companies worldwide navigate the country's dynamic regulatory landscape," said Edmund Webecke, president, Verisk 3E. "We're proud to align with the NRCC to offer comprehensive emergency response and reporting services that enable our global clients to streamline compliance with complex requirements while improving safety for their employees and customers."

Earlier this year, Verisk 3E expanded its global footprint by opening an office in Beijing, China. The new operational hub enables the company to better serve and support existing Chinese customers as well as multinational clients working to expand in the region.

Demonstrating the company's commitment to helping customers worldwide reduce risk, Verisk 3E's regulatory specialists and thought leaders will explore existing and emerging regulatory challenges and offer strategies for achieving compliance via its 2019 Engage Chemical Regulatory Forum series. Forums will be held April 2-3 in Strasbourg, France; April 30-May 2 in Cleveland, Ohio; and May 29-30 in Tokyo, Japan. Additional information can be found here.

About NRCC

The National Registration Center for Chemicals (NRCC) of the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM), formerly State Administration of Work Safety, was established in 1997 and is located in the scenic coastal city of Qingdao (Shandong Province, China). As a public institution directly affiliated to the MEM, NRCC is a comprehensive technical support agency supporting safety administration of dangerous chemicals in China.

About Verisk 3E

Verisk 3E, formerly 3E Company, delivers intelligent compliance solutions that empower companies to reduce risk, drive continuous improvement, and create new growth opportunities. For 30 years, Verisk 3E has provided clients with the expertise, content, live 24-7-365 environmental health and safety (EHS) support, and award winning solutions required to increase chemical and workplace safety, improve product safety and stewardship, strengthen supply chain stewardship, and optimize research and development decision support.

We are deeply committed to serving our more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including seven of the world's top ten chemical manufacturers, seven of the world's top ten retailers, and seven of the world's top ten pharmaceutical companies. Global locations include our corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, along with offices in Beijing, China; Bethesda, Maryland; Canton, Ohio; Copenhagen, Denmark; Montreal, Canada; and Tokyo, Japan. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. Visit us at Verisk3E.com.

