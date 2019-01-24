Qatar Managed Security Services Market 2018-2024: Market Forecast by Service Types, Sectors, Regions, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Managed Security Services Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Service Types, by Sectors, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar managed security market is projected to demonstrate substantial growth to grow at a CAGR of over 47.8% during 2018-24.



Growing incidents of cyber-attacks across several sectors such as energy and BFSI have resulted in an increase in demand for more advanced cyber security systems in the country. Further, growing awareness regarding the need for cyber security along with the government efforts to strengthen the country's digital infrastructure after the recent blockade in 2017 by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, and Egypt would spur the growth of the Qatar managed security services market over the years to come.



The security assets monitoring & management (SAMM) service types contributed to the maximum growth of the managed security services in Qatar. The demand for the management of various infrastructure and devices across various enterprises would increase due to rapidly growing construction market of Qatar, which would further rise the share of security assets monitoring & management (SAMM) service.



With 2/5th of the population residing around Doha, the region accounted for the highest revenue share in the past 2 years due to the presence of various offices, government institutions, universities and hotels. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period as well owing to the completion of various construction projects over the coming years such as- Doha port stadium, Qatar university stadium, sports city stadium, Hamad medical city, Doha metro and Hamad medical city.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points

2.5. Assumptions

2.6. Abbreviation Used



3. Global Managed Security Services Overview

3.1. Global Managed Security Services Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2. Global Managed Security Services Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)



4. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Overview

4.1. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

4.2. Qatar Managed Security Services Market - Industry Life Cycle

4.3. Qatar Managed Security Services Market - Porter's Five Forces Model

4.4. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenue Share, By Service Types (2017 & 2024F)

4.5. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenue Share, By Sectors (2017 & 2024F)

4.6. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)



5. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Trends



7. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Service Types

7.1. Qatar Security Assets Monitoring & Management (SAMM) Service Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

7.2. Qatar Threat Intelligence, Research, Detection & Remediation (TIRDR) Service Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

7.3. Qatar Risk & Compliance Management (RCM) Service Market Revenues (2016-2024F)

7.4. Qatar Advanced & Emerging Managed (AEM) Security Service Market Revenues (2016-2024F)



8. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Sectors

8.1. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues,

By Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Sector (2016-2024F)

8.2. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Energy Sector (2016-2024F)

8.3. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Other Sectors (2016-2024F)



9. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Regions

9.1. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Doha Region (2016-2024F)

9.2. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Other Regions (2016-2024F)



10. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1. Market Opportunity Assessment, By Service Types

11.2. Market Opportunity Assessment, By Sectors



12. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Benchmarking, By Service Types

12.2. Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12.3. Qatar Managed Security Services Market Revenue Share, By Company Share (2017)



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C

13.2. Gulf Business Machines B.S.C

13.3. Navlink, Inc.

13.4. Si Consult

13.5. Paramount Computer Systems FZ-LLC

13.6. Paladion Qatar W.L.L



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmsvvd/qatar_managed?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: IT Security



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.