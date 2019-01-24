North America Gas Genset Market 2018-2024: Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, Applications, Countries, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Gas Genset Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by KVA Ratings, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Gas Genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-24.



Expansion of the manufacturing sector, growing electricity demand from industrial sector along with developing gas-related infrastructure in the region were the key drivers for the growth of North America Gas Genset Market during the past few years. Factors such as increasing awareness of gas gensets among customers, high power demand, unreliable grid infrastructure, and more severe and unpredictable power outages due to extreme weather conditions are likely to drive the demand for gas gensets during the forecast period. Further, strengthening of natural gas transportation infrastructure in countries such as Canada and Mexico would also drive the demand for gas gensets in the region.



Growing electricity demand with rising population, industrialization, the low operational cost of gas gensets as well as growing demand for clean and reliable power supply and expansion of gas pipeline infrastructure in the United States, Canada and Mexico would drive the growth of gas genset market in the North America region. Moreover, high power losses in many North American countries due to the increasing frequency of grid failures on account of inability to sustain amplified demand load and high susceptibility to extreme weather conditions would also augment the growth of gas genset market in the region. Additionally, upcoming projects such as Google Data Centre, Mountain Valley Pipeline Project and Eagle Ford Shale would further drive the demand for gas gensets in the region.



The United States captured the majority of the revenue share in the North America gas genset market followed by Canada, on account of rapid deployment of prime power gas gensets in industrial and power generation sector, while the residential and commercial sector would drive the growth of standby gas gensets. Further, increasing adoption of environment-friendly solutions, the rise in green manufacturing practices of industries and increasing disposable income of the population are some of the key factors driving the growth of gas genset market in the region.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of North America Gas Genset Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017.

Market Size & Forecast data of North America Gas Genset Market Revenues until 2024.

Historical Data of the United States, Canada & Rest of North America Gas Genset Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017, By Applications.

Market Size & Forecast data of the United States, Canada & Rest of North America Genset Market Revenues until 2024, By Applications.

Historical Data of the United States, Canada & Rest of North America Gas Genset Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017, By kVA Ratings.

Market Size & Forecast data of the United States, Canada & Rest of North America Gas Genset Market Revenues until 2024, By kVA Ratings.

Historical Data of the United States, Canada & Rest of North America Gas Gensets Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017, By Verticals.

Market Size & Forecast data of the United States, Canada & Rest of North America Gas Genset Market Revenues until 2024, By Verticals.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends and Developments.

Players Market Share and Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



By KVA Ratings

Up to 100 KVA

100.1-375 KVA

375.1-1000 KVA

Above 1000 KVA

By Applications

Standby

Prime

By Verticals

Residential

Industrial (Manufacturing and production)

Commercial (Offices, museum, hospitality, retail, education, Data Centre etc.)

Power & Energy (Oil & Gas, Power Generation)

Others (Transportation Infrastructure, educational buildings, government buildings, agriculture etc.)

By Countries

United States

Canada

Rest of North America (Mexico, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Dominic Republic and others)

Companies Mentioned



Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

GE Power

Generac Power Systems, Inc

Himoinsa Power Systems Inc.

Kohler Power Systems

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Siemens AG

Wartsila Corporation

