Rogers Contributed $14 Billion to the Canadian Economy in 2018

Invested $2.8 billion in infrastructure to bring Canadians world-leading technology

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it directly contributed $14 billion in economic value to the Canadian economy in 2018. These investments bolstered our national infrastructure, delivered meaningful Canadian content, helped local communities prosper, and employed 26,000 Canadians adding 1,000 additional team members to support our customers.



/EIN News/ -- “Investment in our country’s infrastructure is essential to our nation’s competitive advantage on the world stage,” said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a Canadian-owned company, we are proud to invest meaningfully to make our country stronger and more successful.”

Rogers devoted billions to bring Canadians world-class networks and communications services in 2018. We launched Ignite TV, a world-class IPTV service. We delivered one Gigabit Internet speeds to our entire residential customer base and set a path to deliver ten Gigabits per second in the years ahead.

We also upgraded our 4G network to make it 5G ready and prepare it for the 5G investment to come. 5G will be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985. To bring 5G technology to Canadians, we announced a strategic partnership with Ericsson, the North American 5G partner of choice. We also announced a strategic agreement with UBC to build and test a real-world 5G hub in downtown Vancouver.

“Digital infrastructure is the engine of Canada’s innovation agenda,” added Natale. “It helps consumers, businesses and governments save time, money and lives. It contributes to the very fabric of our country’s economic and social well-being. For 60 years, we have invested to bring Canadians the very best in technology and we will continue to invest for the next 60.”

Building on our deep Canadian roots, Rogers invested nearly $700 million to support Canadian content through local news, live sports, multilingual programming, television and film. In 2018, Rogers TV celebrated its 50th anniversary, delivering nearly one million hours of community programming. We contributed $60 million to help our communities thrive and to spark the next generation of leaders. In 2018, we connected three million Canadians to essential 911 services during critical times of need.

By the numbers:

$14 billion contributed to our economy $2.8 billion invested in capital expenditures $2.0 billion paid in salary and benefits to employees $1.1 billion paid in taxes and government fees $988 million returned to shareholders in the form of dividends $679 million invested in Canadian content and programming $160 million invested in our pension plans $60 million contributed to local communities $43 million invested in developing our employees 26,000 Canadians employed with high-technology positions

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, started our company in 1960 with the purchase of the CHFI radio station. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

