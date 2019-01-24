US Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market 2018 by Surgical Procedure Type, Patient Care Setting - Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market by Surgical Procedure Type, Patient Care Setting - US Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of outpatient surgical procedures in the US is expected to grow from ~129 million procedures in 2018 to ~144 million procedures by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.



The growing number of outpatient surgeries is expected to increase the adoption of capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical departments in the US.

The demand for capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical procedures is further supported by the increasing prevalence of target diseases (diabetes, CVDs, respiratory diseases, and sleep apnea) and the growing number of outpatient surgical procedures requiring general anesthesia and medium & high sedation.



Other outpatient surgeries are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major types of outpatient surgical procedures in the US include dental surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, ENT surgeries, obstetric/gynecological surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, urologic surgeries, and other surgeries. The other surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the US.



By type, the dental surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.



Dental surgeries include root canals and implant procedures as well as other procedures such as oral surgeries, tooth extractions, corrective jaw (orthognathic) surgeries, other periodontic surgeries, endodontic procedures, and orthodontic procedures. More than 90% of dental surgeries are performed in physicians' offices in the US.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Introduction and Segmentation

1.2 Objectives of the Study

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Years Considered for the Study



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Estimation of the Number of Surgeries Conducted in Out-Of-Hospital Settings in the US

2.1.1 Research Methodology: ASCS & Clinics

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources



3 CO2 Monitoring: Key Trends

3.1 CO2 Monitoring: Current Scenario in Outpatient Settings

3.2 Chronology of Capnography Monitoring Recommendations

3.3 Outpatient Surgeries: Key Trends

3.4 Outpatient Surgeries: Key Trends in HOPDS, ASCS, and Physicians' Offices



4 CO2 Monitoring: Risk Factors

4.1 CO2 Monitoring: Risk Factors

4.2 CO2 Monitoring: Multiple of Standard Risk Factors



5 US Outpatient Surgical Procedures, By Type

5.1 Total Number of Outpatient Surgical Procedures, By Type

5.2 Total Number of Outpatient Gastrointestinal and Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures

5.3 Total Number of Outpatient Cosmetic Surgical Procedures

5.4 Total Number of Outpatient Urologic and Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures

5.5 Total Number of Outpatient Dental and ENT Surgical Procedures

5.6 Total Number of Outpatient Orthopedic and Obstetric/Gynaecology Surgical Procedures

5.7 Other Outpatient Surgical Procedures



6 US Outpatient Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.1 Outpatient Gastrointestinal Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.2 Outpatient Cardiovascular and Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.3 Outpatient Cosmetic Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.4 Outpatient Urologic Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.5 Outpatient Dental Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.6 Outpatient Orthopedic Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.7 Outpatient Ear, Nose, Mouth, and Pharynx Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.8 Outpatient Obstetric/Gynaecologic Surgical Procedures, By Channel

6.9 Other Outpatient Surgical Procedures, By Channel



7 References

7.1 List of Sources



8 Appendix



