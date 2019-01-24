$4.5 Bn Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Aftermarket, Vehicle, Coating, Material, Rim Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Aftermarket, Vehicle, Coating, Material, Rim Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Strict government regulation regarding fuel efficiency and carbon emissions and increase in sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles have driven the automotive wheels aftermarket globally.



The global automotive wheels aftermarket market is estimated to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 3.53% to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025.



Increased demand for lightweight materials will boost the automotive wheels aftermarket. However, maintaining a balance between performance, cost, and weight creates a hurdle for the growth of the automotive wheels aftermarket.



Stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings will propel the growth of powdered coating during the forecast period.



The powdered coating segment is the fastest and largest growing segment of the automotive wheels aftermarket. Powdered coatings are ecofriendly and are anticipated to experience rapid growth because of unique features such as high corrosion resistance, chipping, high-quality finish, and abrasion. It also offers protection from moisture, heat, and chemicals. Further, these powdered coatings emit only a small amount of VOCs.



North America is expected to record the largest market during the forecast period.



North America is the largest automotive wheels aftermarket, followed by Europe. North America is home to leading vehicle manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Tesla. The North American automotive industry has witnessed rapid development because of favorable policies adopted by the governments in the manufacturing sector.



The US is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American automotive wheels aftermarket during the forecast period. The US automotive industry is highly inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles. Factors such as stringent emission norms and rising demand for vehicle dynamics are expected to propel the automotive wheels aftermarket in North America.

The automotive wheels aftermarket comprises major manufacturers such as RONAL Group (Switzerland), BORBET Gmbh (Germany), Enkei Corporation (Japan), Carlstar (US), and Maxion Wheels (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket

4.2 North America to Lead the Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket

4.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket in Europe, By Vehicle Type and Country

4.4 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Material Type

4.5 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Coating Type

4.7 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Aftermarket Type

4.8 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Rim Size



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Technology Analysis

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Standards of Aftermarket Wheels

5.4 Aftermarket Wheels Production Process



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Improved Vehicle Dynamics and Increased Demand for Lightweight Materials

6.2.1.2 Large Organized and Unorganized Aftermarkets for Wheels

6.2.1.3 Rising Number of Enthusiasts

6.2.1.4 Repairing A Wheel is Cost-Effective

6.2.1.5 Gradual Growth of Average Miles Driven

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Advanced Materials and New Compositions in Wheels

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Engineering Barriers

6.2.4.2 Maintaining A Balance Between Performance, Cost, and Weight



7 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Aftermarket Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 New Wheel Replacement

7.3.1 North America to Lead the New Wheel Replacement Market

7.4 Refurbished Wheel Fitment

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Aesthetics Will Boost the Demand for Refurbished Wheel Fitment

7.5 Key Primary Insights



8 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Coating Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Liquid Coating

8.3.1 Waterborne

8.3.2 Solvent-Borne

8.4 Powdered Coating

8.4.1 Low Bake

8.4.2 High Bake

8.5 Key Primary Insights



9 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Alloy

9.3.1 Benefits Such as High Durabality and Tensile Strength Will Boost the Demand for Alloy

9.4 Steel

9.4.1 Asia Pacific to Lead the Steel Segment Between 2018 and 2025

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Improved Efficiency and Comfort Will Boost the Demand for Carbon Fiber Between 2018 and 2025

9.6 Key Primary Insights



10 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Rim Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 13-15 Inch

10.3.1 Factors Such as Increasing Fuel Efficiency Will Boost the Demand for 13-15 Inch Wheels

10.4 16-18 Inch

10.4.1 Benefits Such as Powerful Acceleration Will Boost the Demand for 16-18 Inch Wheels

10.5 19-21 Inch

10.5.1 Increasing Preference of Enthusiast for Larger Wheel Will Boost the Demand for 19-21 Inch Wheels

10.6 Above 21 Inch

10.6.1 Benefits Such as High Traction and Powerful Performance Will Boost the Demand for Above 21 Inch Wheels

10.7 Key Primary Insights



11 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Commercial Vehicle

11.3.1 Increasing Use of Lightweight Wheels in Commercial Vehciles Will Boost the Demand

11.4 Passenger Car

11.4.1 Growing Demand for Fuel Efficiency and Government Legislations Will Drive the Passenger Car Wheels Aftermarket

11.5 Key Primary Insights



12 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

13.3.1 New Product Developments

13.3.2 New Product Developments, 2013-2018

13.3.3 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements



14 Company Profiles



AEZ

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Arconic

Automotive Wheels

BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik

Beyern Wheels

Borbet GmbH

CM Wheels

Enkei Corporation

Forgiato

Jian Sin Industrial Co. Ltd.

Konig

LKQ Corporation

Maxion Wheels

Oz Group

Rays Engineering

Ronal Group

SSR Wheels

Status Alloy Wheels

Superior Industries

The Carlstar Group

Tsw Alloy Wheels

Vossen Wheels

Work Wheels

Zhengxing Wheel Group

Zumbo Wheels

