$892 Mn Digital Vault Market by Component, Services, Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The global digital vault market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period



The digital vault market size is expected to grow approximately from USD 471 million in 2018 to USD 892 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period.



The increasing regulations and compliances to protect sensitive data, and rising concerns for protecting data from connected devices are the major factors driving the digital vault market. However, the challenge of diversified IT ecosystem leading to complex deployment of digital vault software could restrain the market growth. Design and implementation services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Designing and implementing a comprehensive and robust security framework is one of the basic and most important steps of protecting an infrastructure from physical as well as security attacks. These data security systems are designed according to the standards and compliances set by government bodies and organizations. Designing a data or information security architecture requires network mapping and the blueprint of the entire system.



This could be achieved by identifying network assets; analyzing security risks; developing security plans and policies; and training, implementing, and maintaining security. Design and implementation also includes integration of digital vault solutions with organizations' IT ecosystem.



North America to hold the largest market size and and APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is the leading region in the global digital vault market. The region has developed economies (the US and Canada), which give it an upper hand over other regions in terms of utilization of highly secured platform for storing data gathered from vital sources. The region is poised to provide immense growth opportunities for digital vault vendors due to the increasing demand for secured repository for long-term storage of critical information.



The financial sector needs to be preventive than responsive for securing the information related to customers and enterprises. Banks and financial institutions are indulged in continuous business operations in which important documents need to be stored. The US and Canada are at the forefront, as they increasingly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of innovative technologies.



APAC constitutes of major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, China, India, and Australia. Large enterprises and SMEs in APAC countries are realizing the significance of data security and are receptive toward adopting dedicated encryption solutions to protect their critical and sensitive business data from commercial infiltration, cyber threats, and misuse of data for monetary gains by computer hackers.



The developed countries in APAC, such as Australia, Japan, and Singapore, have largely considered data security software that are compliant with regulations regarding encryption and implementation of these solutions to cater to the unparalleled data security needs for businesses.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Digital Vault Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Industries and Regions

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Regulations and Compliances to Protect Sensitive Data

5.1.1.2 Rising Concern for Protecting Data Generated From Connected Devices

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Data Security Measures

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of IT Cybersecurity Skills

5.1.4.2 Diversified IT Ecosystem Leads to Complex Deployment of Digital Vault Software



6 Digital Vault Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Identity and Access Management

6.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Connected Devices to Fuel the Growth of Identity and Access Management Solutions

6.2.2 Data Loss Prevention

6.2.2.1 Increasing Implementation of Government Regulations and Laws to Fuel the Growth of Data Loss Prevention Solutions

6.2.3 Digital Asset Management

6.2.3.1 Need for Managing the Crucial Information Within Enterprises to Increase the Demand for Digital Asset Management Solutions

6.2.4 Privileged Account Management

6.2.4.1 Critical Need for Protecting Data From Unauthorized Users to Fuel the Growth of Privilege Account Management Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Digital Vault Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting

7.2.1 Critical Need for Achieving Business Objectives to Increase the Demand for Consulting Services

7.3 Design and Implementation

7.3.1 Need for Integration of Digital Vault With Organizations' IT Ecosystem to Fuel the Growth of Design and Implementation Services

7.4 Support and Maintenance

7.4.1 Need for Seamless Performance of Software Solutions to Increase the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

7.5 Managed Services

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of High-End Technologies to Increase the Demand for Managed Services



8 Digital Vault Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Increasing Sophisticated Cyber-Attacks to Fuel the Growth of Digital Vault Software in Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Critical Need for Securing the Confidential Information to Increase the Demand for Digital Vault Solutions in SMEs



9 Digital Vault Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BFSI

9.2.1 Increasing Cyber Threats and Concern of Protective Sensitive Financial Data to Drive the Growth of Digital Vault in the BFSI Industry

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Increasing Data Storage and Lack of Data Security in Government to Fuel the Growth of the Market in the Government Industry

9.4 IT and Telecommunications

9.4.1 Concern of Protecting Data Generated From New Technologies to Increase the Demand for Digital Vault Software in the IT and Telecommunications Industry

9.5 Real Estate

9.5.1 Increasing Concerns for Protecting Data of Lease and Contract Management to Fuel the Growth of the Market in the Real Estate Industry

9.6 Defense

9.6.1 Rising Threats and Attacks to Increase the Demand for Digital Vault Software in the Defense Industry

9.7 Others



10 Digital Vault Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches and Enhancements

11.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles



Accruit

Cyberark

Daxtech IT Solutions

Dswiss

Eclypses

ENC Security

Eorginal

Fiserv

Futurevault

Harshicorp

Hitachi

IBM

Insoft Infotel Solutions

Johnson Controls

Keeper Security

Lextrado

Logic Choice

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Multicert

Opswat

Oracle

Safe4

Symantec

Tokenex

