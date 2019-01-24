SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Activision securities from August 2, 2018 and January 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/atvi.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destinyfranchise, was imminent; (2) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (3) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 10, 2019, Activision Blizzard and Bungie announced the end of their business relationship. That same day, in an Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Activision Blizzard stated that Bungie "would assume full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise. Going forward, Bungie will own and develop the franchise." Following these announcements, the Company's stock price fell $4.81 per share, or 9.37%, to close at $46.54 on January 11, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Activision you have until March 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

