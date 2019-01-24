Albany Law School Announces Gift from the Swyer Family Foundation to Support the Community Development Clinic

Funds will support and grow programs that provide the tools necessary for Capital Region entrepreneurs to build businesses and create jobs.

ALBANY, NY, USA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany Law School announced today that it has received a gift of $500,000 from Edward P. Swyer ’18H and the Swyer Family Foundation in conjunction with the Ethereal Fund. This gift will support the Community Development Clinic and The Justice Center at Albany Law School.“Ed Swyer and the Swyer Family Foundation have been friends and supporters of Albany Law School and our Justice Center for almost 30 years,” said Alicia Ouellette, President and Dean. “In that time, they have been remarkably generous in supporting the life-changing legal programs and services we offer, particularly to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofits in the Capital Region and beyond.”These funds will support and grow the Community Development Clinic programs that provide legal and business expertise, connections to microloan lenders, and other tools necessary for area residents to take control of their futures as they build businesses and create jobs. The gift will also create innovation funds to promote collaboration with other clinics in The Justice Center, encouraging and empowering clients to work with the Community Development Clinic to foster their entrepreneurial spirit.“This gift is an incredible investment in the Community Development Clinic, our future students, and the deserving clients they will serve,” said Ted De Barbieri, Community Development Clinic Director and Assistant Professor of Law. “We are thrilled to expand our programs delivering critical transactional and business law services to the people and communities of the Capital Region who need them most.”The Justice Center at Albany Law School—previously the Law Clinic and Justice Center—provides free legal services to eligible clients through its clinical and pro bono programs. The Center’s students, faculty, and staff represent hundreds of clients each year and assist many more individuals and organizations through technical assistance and community education activities.Albany Law School has an endowment of approximately $65 million and recently launched We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School , a $30 million capital campaign.Learn more at albanylaw.edu/RiseTogether



