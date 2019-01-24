Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Launches Cannabis Law Group

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP (“SRF”), a leading corporate securities and full service law firm, today announced that the firm has launched a specialty practice group devoted to servicing the legal needs of cannabis related businesses. SRF’s Cannabis Law Group is led by founding partner Marc J. Ross.



Marc Ross, who is recognized for his knowledge and experience in this area, regularly speaks on topics concerning marijuana and marijuana-related businesses, including CLE credited seminars. Marc is also an adjunct law professor at Hofstra University School of Law, currently starting his fifth year of teaching one of the first classes in the United States dealing with marijuana and businesses, titled Business and Law of Marijuana.

SRF’s Cannabis Law Group combines SRF’s well regarded expertise in corporate, securities and business issues with its experience in marijuana and marijuana-related businesses to help cannabis clients, whether these clients “touch the plant”, are in an “ancillary” business, or grow, distribute and sell hemp or CBD.

As part of the Cannabis Law Group, the firm will feature a regular blog called “The Weekly Roll Up,” which will discuss and highlight new developments in the marijuana industry. Also, as a result of Marc’s course program at Hofstra, SRF’s Cannabis Law Group plans to feature the “Professor’s Corner”, where Marc and his students will post position statements on issues covered in class, and enable other students to comment on those positions. The firm invites the public to participate in what the firm anticipates will be vibrant and robust discussions.

Disclaimer: Cannabis is still classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance under federal law, and thus, it remains a federal crime to grow, sell and use cannabis, regardless of applicable state law. Any statements contained herein are not intended to provide advice or assist with the violation of any state or federal law.



Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is a leading securities and corporate law firm providing experienced, professional representation in all matters involving the securities industry, as well as in all general corporate and litigation matters. The firm has also recently added an experienced real estate and trusts & estates practice. Headquartered in New York City, SRF’s clients range from start-ups to established, listed companies - they include institutional investors, public and private corporations, partnerships, broker-dealers, bank-affiliated broker-dealers, investment advisors, registered representatives, public and corporate customers and investors in the US and internationally. Visit the firm’s social media channels: SRF’s LinkedIn and SRF’s Twitter: @SichenziaRoss for more information.

