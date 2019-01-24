Registration opens for SMi’s leading Pain Therapeutics Conference

SMi is proud to announce the 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference is taking place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK on the 13th and 14th May.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global opioids market size was valued at $22.96bn USD in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2018 and 2025. Rising prevalence of diseases that cause chronic pain, such as cancer, lower back pain, post-surgical pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia, is driving growth. SMi’s Pain Therapeutics Conference will explore the cutting-edge research of novel therapeutic targets in the pipeline of leading pharmaceutical companies and to discuss solutions for the challenges of clinical trial design and conduct.This conference will cover the leading advances in pain therapeutics, exploring late development clinical trials and bridging the gap from labs to shelf, ion channels as analgesic drug targets, migraine treatments, such as Lasmiditan and Aimovig, novel discoveries in opioid-free analgesia and the future forecast for pain therapeutics.Furthermore, the two-day agenda for the conference will be full of insightful presentations from key industry leaders introducing new case studies as well as policy experts providing essential regulatory perspectives. This will bring together the challenges and successes of both pre-clinical and clinical development to equip attendees with the necessary knowledge to advance the pain therapeutic industry.Please visit the website for more information at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR1 At this year’s conference the industry experts will share their knowledge and discuss the following key topics:Michael Scherz, Founder & CEO, Metys Pharmaceuticals presenting on ‘Clinical Development Issues for Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Symptoms of Peripheral Neuropathy’. Topics include:• Painful symptoms of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy remain a serious medical need• Why use patients in your CIPN trial regardless of their chemotherapy regimen?• Why use patients in your CIPN trial long after they have completed chemotherapy?• Why use composite scores in your CIPN pain trial as primary endpoint?• Nearly all clinical trials in the treatment or prevention of painful CIPN have failed, should we do something different?Neil Singla, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Clinical Research presenting on ‘Opioid Sparing Outcomes: Practical Perspectives from 20 Years of Acute Pain Clinical Trials’. Topics include:• There is significant commercial and societal demand for opioid-sparing medications that could provide relief from opioid-related side effects• However, due to a lack of validated measurements and inadequate study powering, drug developers have yet to meet the rigorous evidence standards required to secure a complete opioid-sparing label claim• An overview of the strengths and weaknesses of current opioid-sparing outcomes, outline clinical trial design concerns in opioid-sparing studies, and discuss the potential utility of a new study endpoint: proportion of opioid-free patientsTheo Meert, Head of R&D Global Government Grand Office, Janssen Pharmaceutical presenting on ‘New Approaches and Struggles to develop Pain Products’. Topics include:• (Chronic) Pain is a still a under recognized societal burden … this is directly reflected in the investment on R&D• Emerging sciences start changing the R&D in pain research• Despite present limitations, PPPs can be the way forwards• The future lies in preventive approaches … applying continuous developing technologiesThis conference is a must attend for Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officers, Chief Medical Officers, Managing Directors, CEO, Head of Department, Principal Research Scientists, Clinical lead, and Clinical Operations in the following fields: Pain and Migraine, Inflammation, Chronic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Analgesic pre-clinical development, Anaesthesia and Pain Management, CNS clinical trials, Ion Channel Pharmacology, Pharmacology Intelligence, Translational science, Drug development, and Exploratory development.Register online by 31 January 2019 and you can save £400 at http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR1 This conference is proudly sponsored by Lotus Clinical Research and MD Biosciences.We have tailored sponsorship packages available, if you are interested contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPain Therapeutics 201913 – 14 May 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFollow us @SMiPharm#SMiPainTherapeutics---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. 