Refinitiv’s Eikon adds PRIMA MARKETS low carbon transport fuel product suite

PRIMA MARKETS, the only comprehensive research and pricing available to map the growing market in low carbon transport fuel

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transport is the missing piece in the global effort to decarbonise. As climate commitments mount, the sector has only just begun the “transformational changes in thinking, policy, technology and investment” the UN says are needed to keep global emissions reductions targets in reach. Climate performance is now a key driver of shareholder value across the global energy, industrial and commodities spaces.PRIMA MARKETS tracks and analyses developments in transport decarbonisation efforts. Through its globe-spanning, award-winning suite of subscription reports, data and consultancy PRIMA MARKETS offers the only comprehensive window into the product, investment and policy shifts which are cutting transport emissions while keeping the world moving. PRIMA MARKETS product offering covers:- Biodiesel- Renewable Diesel / HVO- Bioethanol- Vegetable Oils- UK & European transport obligation tickets- Low carbon Feedstocks- Californian LCFS & Oregon OCFP- RINS- European Bio-Investment Index- EU Monthly road transport fuel consumptionYou can now track PRIMA MARKETS map of developments in the fundamentals, prices and policies underpinning this multi-billion dollar emerging market through Refinitiv’s financial markets desktop Eikon.Contact fiona.ribbins@prima-markets.com or BrokerRelationsGlobal@refinitiv.com for more information on how to access this vital new service



