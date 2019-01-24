Organogenesis to Sponsor Jan. 30 Webinar, “Chronic Wounds and Biofilms: Advancing Assessment and Treatment,” Featuring Dr. Gregory Schultz

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, will sponsor a January 30 WoundSource webinar, “Chronic Wounds and Biofilms: Advancing Assessment and Treatment” led by Gregory Schultz, PhD, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Director of the Institute for Wound Research at the University of Florida.



/EIN News/ -- Webinar attendees will review the latest research on the prevalence of biofilms in chronic skin wounds and the underlying mechanisms of biofilm in wounds which inhibit healing. The webinar will also address the concept of Biofilm-Based Wound Care and the STEP-DOWN-THEN-STEP-UP approach for effective therapies in treating chronic wounds.

An important voice in the field of biotechnology and regenerative medicine, Dr. Schultz is a former president of the Wound Healing Society and co-author of more than 400 scientific publications. Dr. Schultz’s research specializes in understanding the inhibiting effects of bacterial biofilms and molecular regulation on the healing of chronic wounds.

“As a company committed to promoting evidence-based care, Organogenesis looks forward to sponsoring this educational forum featuring Dr. Gregory Schultz, a respected clinical leader and widely cited biofilm subject matter expert,” said Brian Grow, Chief Commercial Officer for Organogenesis. “Given the significant wound healing challenges posed by biofilms, this in-depth examination of the latest research and best practices is sure to provide actionable insights for the wound care clinician.”

For event details, including registration information, please visit the WoundSource event registration page.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. To learn more, please see www.organogenesis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company may make forward-looking statements in this report within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” “extend,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although they may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.









Press and Media Inquiries: Press Inquiries: Angelyn Lowe Organogenesis Inc. alowe@organo.com 781-774-9364 Investor Inquiries: Westwicke Partners Mike Piccinino, CFA OrganoIR@westwicke.com 443-213-0500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.