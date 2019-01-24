At NADA 2019, Outsell Launches Outsell 5.2 With More AI-Driven Features for Automotive Marketers

Platform now integrates direct mail with digital marketing, for a truly cross-channel solution; new channel integration with Conquest product and ability to promote specific inventory in social ads make Outsell 5.2 a standout marketing automation solution for the auto industry

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the NADA Show 2019 , Outsell , which offers the only AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced a major update to its flagship platform. Outsell 5.2 includes new features that make it not only the best solution for managing and optimizing cross-channel marketing campaigns, but also greatly enhance auto marketers’ ability to create and share engaging content especially in social media channels.



/EIN News/ -- “Dealers struggle to measure ROI on marketing investments,” said Mike Wethington, Founder and CEO of Outsell. “In a competitive environment – and most dealers agree the economy has become more challenging over the past year – Outsell is an essential tool for helping auto marketers optimize results and the effectiveness of each marketing dollar.”

Specific enhancements in Outsell 5.2 include:

The ability to create and execute on-demand campaigns for specific audiences

Private offers that dynamically include personalized test-drive, sales and service incentives in email campaigns

Direct mail integration, for true integration between online and offline campaigns

Inclusion of new channels – display ads and direct mail on existing Conquest product – to drive increased reach and conversion

New social ads features including Facebook Marketplace tools and the ability to promote specific inventory in social ads

New content management capabilities that really separate Outsell from the pack – including new templates, brand compliance tools and the ability to measure/optimize content performance.

To learn more about Outsell 5.2 or to book a demo during the NADA Show 2019, visit booth #6258W or contact info@outsell.com.

Outsell will also convene a gathering of its Customer Advisory Board during the NADA Show 2019, bringing together auto dealer marketing leaders to discuss 2019 trends, long-term objectives, and how Outsell can improve its value to dealers.

“Outsell’s CAB meetings are the most valuable meetings we have all year long,” said Wethington. “We get to hear directly from customers about their objectives and challenges. The learnings from these events have a big impact on Outsell’s roadmap every year.”

Also at the NADA Show 2019, Outsell will broadcast a Facebook Live session with well-known auto dealer consultant and author, Brian Pasch, CEO of PCG Companies, to talk about how marketing automation is key to digital retailing.

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform that empowers automotive dealerships and OEMs to create lasting customer relationships driving incremental sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over fifteen hundred dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell .

