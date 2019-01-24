IgnitionOne Announces the Appointment of Chief Information Officer

Media Industry Veteran Stephen Marshall Joins IgnitionOne to Optimize Customer Intelligence Platform for Brands and Marketers

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne , a global marketing technology and services leader, today announced the appointment of media industry executive Stephen Marshall as Chief Information Officer. Marshall will be based in Atlanta, Georgia, managing the global technology team and reporting to CEO and Founder, Will Margiloff.



/EIN News/ -- In his new role, Marshall will lead IgnitionOne’s global information technology strategy while supporting growth objectives and customer needs across infrastructure, security, and engineering. Marshall’s strong background in media buying will help to inform the continued growth of IgnitionOne’s Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP). His previous experience provides insights into delivering advanced data enabled products to marketers.

Marshall joins the team with more than two decades of experience in media buying and selling, with a deep knowledge in the advertising technology and marketing industries. Prior to joining IgnitionOne, Marshall was co-founder, CIO and CEO of INVISION, the industry’s first and leading addressable sales advertising platform for the cable, broadcast, satellite and OTT industries. In 2017, Marshall led the company’s acquisition by Mediaocean. In addition, Marshall was the founder and managing partner of Theory M, a technology consulting firm, where he assisted media companies looking to optimize performance and develop their go-to-market strategies.

“I was excited to see where IgnitionOne was positioned within a very disruptive environment and how they continue to evolve with industry trends,” Marshall explained. “IgnitionOne has always been a pioneer and the driving force behind change. As the first true CIP, IgnitionOne’s platform is a unique offering equipped with data-focused and intelligent capabilities that are changing the traditional media buying methods. Coming from the media buying and selling side, I’ve seen other platforms struggle with building a solution that can optimize ad spend across multiple channels. I was drawn to IgnitionOne as they are the first to leverage Customer Intelligence to actually deliver personalized messaging to customers that drives outstanding performance.”

With the addition of Marshall, Christopher Hansen IgnitionOne’s Chief Product Officer has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where he will oversee company operations and employee productivity, building a highly inclusive culture to ensure team members thrive and organizational objectives are met. Additionally, IgnitionOne’s Chief Accounting Officer Janet Urciuoli has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, where she will provide guidance on financial decisions and business planning.

“Over the past decade, we’ve remained on the cutting edge of technology, meeting the needs of marketers and advertisers. Keeping pace with our tech involves attracting top talent like Stephen while also investing in our current team,” said Will Margiloff, CEO and Founder of IgnitionOne. “Since day one, Christopher has been an integral team member, driving the development of our product with crucial advances and reinventing the way marketers are using data through the release of Customer Intelligence. I have full confidence in his ability to take on a larger role as we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the industry. In addition, Janet has proven to be an invaluable asset to our team, and it has been a natural progression in her work at IgnitionOne for her to step into a new role as CFO.

“Having Stephen’s expertise and customer perspective is a huge win for us. I’m confident this new addition to our leadership team will allow us to provide best-in-class Customer Intelligence to marketers and their customers with an omnichannel approach to personalized marketing.”

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform empowers marketers to find and engage their most valuable customers across channels using a data-driven approach. By focusing on cross-channel scoring and robust personalization, IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement to maximize overall results. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands, including General Motors, CenturyLink, La Quinta and Acer, as well as advertising agencies such as 360i, GroupM and Zenith Media.

Media Contact

Kite Hill PR, Rachel Jermansky

rachel@kitehillpr.com



