Global High Performance Computing as a Service Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Reach USD 10.0 Billion by 2023 from USD 5.7 Billion in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Computing as a Service Market by Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing), Deployment Type (Colocation, Hosted Private Cloud, Public Cloud), Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HPCaaS market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2023 from USD 5.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.9%

The high performance computing as a service market is driven by various factors such the faster deployment of new products and services, access to better technologies, and reduced capital costs. Whereas, privacy concerns, performance reliability issues, and data protection concerns are the major restraints to the high performance computing as a service market.



In high performance computing as a service market, the BFSI segment has the largest share during the forecast period.

Financial institutions are adopting hosted private cloud and colocation services for security concerns, which is pushing BFSI segment toward the highest growth rate. In BFSI, HPCaaS is majorly deployed in high-frequency trading, capital market analysis, and risk modeling. BFSI is the largest adopter of HPCaaS and expected to grow at high pace from 2018 to 2023.



In high performance computing as a service market, public cloud deployment model is expected to have the largest share during the forecast period.

Public cloud deployment model offers various benefits to organizations, such as ease of access, faster deployment, and location independence services due to which, it is expected that public cloud deployment model will have the largest market share from 2018 to 2023. Yet, the need of faster node to node communication is restraining the public cloud adoption.



Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) has the largest share in the high performance computing as a service market during the forecast period.



The traditional HPC systems require huge start-up investment, with technical and administrative support. With Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) scientists and researchers are enabled to run their HPC applications in the cloud without upfront investment cost associated with the traditional HPC infrastructure. IaaS platform increases user efficiency, eliminate cluster administration costs, and acts as a pay-as-you-go cloud model, simplifying HPC cloud clusters, and making it more accessible.



In the high performance computing as a service market, North America holds the largest share during the forecast period.

North America is the biggest market and is expected to grow at the highest volume from 2018 to 2023. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Premium Insights



4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunity & Challenges



5 Global High Performance Computing as A Service Opportunity

5.1 Global HPCaaS Market Opportunity

5.2 Global HPCaaS Market Opportunity, By Vertical

5.3 Global HPCaaS Market Opportunity, By Deployment Type

5.4 Global HPCaaS Market Opportunity, By Component

5.5 Global HPCaaS Market Opportunity, By Region



6 End User Analysis

6.1 End User Analysis, Adoption Trend

6.2 End User Analysis, By Spending

6.3 End User Analysis, By Deployment

6.4 End User Analysis, By Workload

6.5 End User Analysis, HPCaaS Market Share

6.5.1 End User Analysis: Software By Manufacturing Application

6.5.2 End User Analysis: Software By BFSI Application

6.5.3 End User Analysis: Software By Healthcare and Lifescience Application

6.5.4 End User Analysis: Software By Elctronic Design Automation Application

6.5.5 End User Analysis: Software By Weather Application



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Ecosystem

7.2 Vendor Strategy

7.3 Growth Strategy

7.4 Vendor Offerings: Market Snapshot

7.4.1 Vendor Offerings Comparision - Tier I

7.4.2 Vendor Offerings Comparision - Tier II



8 Company Profile

8.1 IBM

8.2 AWS

8.3 Microsoft

8.4 Penguin Computing

8.5 Sabalcore Computing

8.6 Adaptive Computing

8.7 Nimbix

8.8 Google

8.9 Cray

8.10 Ubercloud

8.11 HPE

8.12 Dell



