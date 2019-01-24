$10+ Billion Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market by Product and Services, Delivery Mode, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market by Product and Services, Delivery Mode, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The back-end revenue cycle management market is projected to reach USD 10,443.7 million by 2023 from USD 8,198.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.



Factors such as the growing importance of denials management, increasing patient volume, process improvements in healthcare organizations, and declining reimbursement rates are driving the growth of the back-end revenue cycle management market. However, the high cost of deployment, integration of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, data breaches and loss of confidentiality, and lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: North American Market, By End User

4.3 US Market, 2018

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Global Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Importance of Denials Management

5.2.1.2 Increasing Patient Volume

5.2.1.3 Process Improvements in Healthcare Organizations

5.2.1.4 Declining Reimbursement Rates

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Health Insurance

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

5.2.4.2 Data Breaches and Loss of Confidentiality

5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled It Professionals in Healthcare

6 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Recurring Nature of Services to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Integrated Software

6.3.1.1 Integrated Solutions Help Users to Streamline and Coordinate Multiple Financial Functions Through A Single Platform

6.3.2 Standalone Software

6.3.2.1 Claims Processing Software

6.3.2.1.1 Claims Processing Software to Account for the Largest Share of the Standalone Software Market in 2018

6.3.2.2 Denial Management Software

6.3.2.2.1 Denial Management Software Segment to Witness the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

6.3.2.3 Coding & Auditing Software

6.3.2.3.1 Mandate to Convert From ICD-9 Classifications to the New ICD-10 Version has Resulted in the Increased Demand for Coding & Auditing Software

6.3.2.4 Billing/Billing Review Software

6.3.2.4.1 Rising Number of Billing Errors to Drive the Adoption of Billing/Billing Review Software

6.3.2.5 Payment Integrity Software

6.3.2.5.1 Payment Integrity Software Provides Advanced Analytics for Assessing Payment Compliance at A Granular Level

7 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise Delivery Mode

7.2.1 Benefits Offered By On-Premise Delivery Models and Limited Penetration of Cloud-Based Technologies to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

7.3.1 Open-Access Nature of Cloud-Based Models Poses Security Challenges

8 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Payers

8.2.1 Need to Ensure Regulatory Compliance is Aiding the Growth of the Payers Market

8.3 Healthcare Providers

8.3.1 Inpatient Facilities

8.3.1.1 Growing Need to Improve the Profitability of Healthcare Operations to Drive the Adoption of Back-End Rcm Solutions in Inpatient Facilities

8.3.2 Outpatient Facilities & Physician Clinics

8.3.2.1 Need to Improve Operational Workflows and Minimize Medical Errors to Drive Market Growth

9 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Government Regulations to Support Market Growth in the US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Digitization and Favorable Funding Initiatives By the Canadian Government are Boosting Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

10.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.2.4 Expansions

11 Company Profile

11.1 Athenahealth

11.2 Cerner

11.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.4 Eclinicalworks

11.5 Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

11.6 Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.)

11.7 Conifer Health Solutions

11.8 Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

11.9 The SSI Group

11.10 GE Healthcare

11.11 Nthrive

11.12 DST Systems

11.13 Cognizant Technology Solutions

11.14 Quest Diagnostics

11.15 Context 4 Healthcare

11.16 Ram Technologies

11.17 Health Solutions Plus (HSP)

11.18 Plexis Healthcare Systems



