Refractories Market by Form, Alkalinity, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The Global Refractories Market is Estimated to be USD 23.3 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 26.3 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.5%



Refractories are non-metallic materials that are resistant to thermal stress and have high-temperature sustainability. These materials are resistant to thermal shock, are chemically inert, and have a specific range of thermal conductivity and coefficient of thermal expansion. Refractories find applications in various end-use industries because of their unique properties. Contrary to conventional refractory materials, modern refractories are manufactured using specialized materials, which are durable, have better thermal shock and slag & corrosion resistance, and low thermal expansion properties. Moreover, these materials have high mechanical strength under high pressure and high temperature, which can vary from very low to very high temperature (approximately 900F to 2,900F).



Unshaped refractories are the more commonly used form of refractories. These refractories accounted for a share of 57.0% of the refractories market, in terms of value, in 2017. The shaped refractories segment accounted for a share of 43.0% in 2017. Various unshaped refractories include plastic refractories, patching refractories, ramming mixes, castables, gunning mixes, fettling mixes, and mortars among others. These are used in many different industries for improved resistance to thermal stress and thermal shock as well as mechanical properties with cost-effectiveness. Owing to the properties such as ease of use and better volume stability, unshaped refractories account for the larger share in the global refractories market, by form.



APAC dominated the global refractories market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2017. The massive economic expansion in some of the APAC countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia, is responsible for the high growth rate of the refractories market in the region. Currently, China is the largest market for refractories with a market size of USD 9,169.0 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.1%, during the forecast period. As the North American construction market is recovering, the refractories market is projected to register a CAGR of 1.9%, while the CAGR for the European refractories market is projected to witness the lowest CAGR of 1.7% between 2018 and 2023.



Continuous expansion and adoption of the acquisition strategy by major market players to increase their market share make the refractories market competitive.



The key participants in the refractories market are RHI Magnesita NV (Austria), Vesuvius Plc. (UK), Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd. (Japan), Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Corning Incorporated (US), CoorsTek Incorporated (US), and Imerys SA (France).

