Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, 2023 by Technology (DOCSIS 3.0 & Below and DOCSIS 3.1), Component (CMTS/CCAP, Fiber Optic Cable, Amplifier, Optical Node, Optical Transceiver, Splitter, and CPE)

The hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) market is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2023 from USD 9.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.02% during 2018-2023.



Major factors driving the growth of the hybrid fiber coaxial market include high bandwidth and cost efficiency. High bandwidth extends benefits such as shorter download time, smoother experience with multiple concurrent online applications and users, and faster data transfer. Demand for higher bandwidth is driving the need for HFC network as it eliminates the limitations of complete copper cable architectures, such as latency and data transfer at high bandwidth. However, factors such as troubleshooting and maintenance issues after deployment are restraining the growth of the market.



The market for DOCSIS 3.1 is expected to grow at a high rate during 2018-2023

The market for DOCSIS 3.1 is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. DOCSIS 3.1 is the latest version of DOCSIS and it provides greater capacity and efficiency progression as compared to the older versions. Cable providers can deliver up to 10 Gbit/s speeds in downstream and 1 to 2 Gbit/s in upstream.



CMTS/CCAP component is expected to hold the largest share of the HFC market in 2018

CMTS/CCAP component is expected to hold the largest share of the HFC market in 2018. CMTS/CCAP are generally found in the headends of multiple service operators (MSOs). These systems enable the exchange of digital signals on a cable network with cable modems. They enable services such as video streaming, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and high-speed internet. In an HFC architecture, a CMTS manages all of the cable modems (CMs) in a network; CMs provide the means by which various stations are connected to the network. A CMTS is located at hub sites to provide high-speed internet and video streaming services to subscribers.



Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR globally during the forecast period owing to the increasing digital media consumption and rising number of subscribers getting connected to the network

The UK, Germany, and Italy are the major European HFC markets. Service providers in Europe tend to modernize their mobile core networks to enhance their capabilities for meeting rising demand for high-speed data services. Telecom and internet service providers mainly focus on improving network infrastructure and efficiency, which would increase the adoption of HFCs in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market

4.2 Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, By Component

4.3 Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market, By Technology

4.4 Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market in North America, By Component & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cost Efficiency of HFC Cables

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Higher Bandwidth

5.2.1.3 IoT Gaining Global Foothold

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Proactive Monitoring, Troubleshooting, and Maintenance Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Video-Focused Data

5.2.3.2 Docsis 3.1 Technology Upgrade Cycle

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Signal Interference in Return Paths



6 HFC Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Docsis 3.1

6.2.1 Docsis 3.1 Technology is Expected to Be Fastest Growing Owing to Its Higher Adoption Rate for HFC Network

6.3 Docsis 3.0 & Below

6.3.1 Docsis 3.0 Technology Gained Traction as It Could Support Multiple Channels and Enhance the Performance of the Network



7 HFC Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 CMTS/CCAP

7.2.1 CMTS/CCAP Component to Dominate the HFC Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Fiber Optic Cable

7.3.1 Fiber Optic Cable Plays One of the Most Significant Role in the Deployment of HFC Network

7.3.2 Single-Mode Fiber

7.3.3 Multimode Fiber

7.4 Amplifier

7.4.1 North America to Dominate the HFC Market for Amplifier During the Forecast Period

7.5 Optical Node

7.5.1 APAC Dominates the HFC Market for Optical Node Component

7.6 Optical Transceiver

7.6.1 Optical Transceiver Helps in Improving Speed and Transmission Distance of the Signals in the Network

7.7 Splitter

7.7.1 Splitter Plays an Important Role in In the Network as It Allows A Single Interface to Be Shared Among Many Subscribers

7.8 Customer Premises Equipment

7.8.1 Europe to Be Fastest Growing Region in HFC Market for CPE



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.2.1 Product Launches

9.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

9.2.3 Others



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Equipment/Solution Providers

10.2.1 Arris

10.2.2 Huawei

10.2.3 Nokia

10.2.4 Technicolor

10.2.5 Cisco

10.2.6 Corning

10.2.7 Ciena

10.2.8 Commscope

10.2.9 PCT International

10.2.10 ZTE

10.2.11 Comba

10.2.12 Skyworks

10.2.13 Vecima Networks

10.2.14 Technetix

10.2.15 Infinera

10.2.16 Finisar

10.2.17 Bentley Systems

10.2.18 Bktel

10.2.19 C-Cor Broadband

10.3 Service Providers

10.3.1 Comcast

10.3.2 Teleste Corporation

10.3.3 Telstra

10.3.4 Vodafone

10.3.5 Verizon

10.3.6 Charter Communications

10.3.7 COX Communications

10.3.8 Singtel Optus

10.3.9 Com Hem

10.3.10 TDC

10.3.11 Telecom Italia

10.3.12 Telefonica



