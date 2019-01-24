ClearOne Addresses Wider Range of Market Demand with Debut of COLLABORATE® Versa Product Family of BYOD Web Conferencing Solutions

Complete Room Solutions Unite Simplified Connectivity, Integration with Popular Conferencing Applications, and Superior Audio and Video Quality.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underscoring its commitment to lead the industry in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) collaboration solutions that meet the needs of every market segment, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today introduced an expanded line of COLLABORATE® Versa solutions. The product family now includes the all-new COLLABORATE Versa 50, Versa Pro 50 and Versa Pro 150 models, which are now available for immediate delivery to customers worldwide.

COLLABORATE Versa 50 from ClearOne brings together plug-and-play connectivity with high-quality audio and HD video for BYOD conferencing in huddle spaces.



COLLABORATE Versa Pro 50 from ClearOnefeatures a CONVERGE® Huddle audio DSP mixer, a Ceiling Microphone Array with 360-degree coverage, and the UNITE 50 USB Camera.



COLLABORATE Versa Pro 150 from ClearOnefeatures a CONVERGE® Huddle audio DSP mixer, a Ceiling Microphone Array with 360-degree coverage, and the UNITE 150 PTZ camera with 12x optical zoom.





The newly expanded line will be showcased at ISE 2019 at Stand #D-130 in Hall 11 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.

The new COLLABORATE Versa 50, Versa Pro 50 and Versa Pro 150 bring together plug-and-play connectivity with high-quality audio and HD video to enhance the BYOD conference experience in huddle spaces, mid-size meeting rooms and executive offices. All three models are compatible with high-quality cloud-based applications such as ClearOne COLLABORATE Space, Skype® for Business, Zoom™, Cisco Webex®, GoToMeeting® and ClearOne Spontania, among others.

Joining the previously released COLLABORATE Versa 150, the new COLLABORATE Versa 50 features a ClearOne UNITE® 50 EPTZ 3x zoom 1080p30 camera to capture all participants in the room; a central hub for connecting to dual displays, cameras, audio endpoints, networks and other peripherals; a CHAT® 150 speakerphone with advanced audio processing for a rich conferencing experience; and a complimentary 90-day trial of COLLABORATE Space, ClearOne’s powerful cloud-based audio and video conferencing applications.

The COLLABORATE Versa Pro 50 features a ClearOne UNITE® 50 EPTZ 3x zoom 1080p30 camera and a complimentary 90-day trial of ClearOne COLLABORATE Space. Customers purchasing the COLLABORATE Versa Pro 150 get upgraded to a 1080p30 UNITE® 150 PTZ camera with 12x optical zoom.

Additionally, both COLLABORATE Versa Pro 50 and Versa Pro 150 solutions feature a CONVERGE® Huddle audio DSP mixer for a professional audio experience, a Ceiling Microphone Array with 360-degree coverage that reduces reverberation and noise; and an optional clutter-free CONVERGE Huddle VESA mount.

“Cloud or on-premises, any size workspace, and the ability to choose your own conferencing application — these are the hallmarks of the ClearOne value proposition,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “The growing and expanding BYOD marketplace is often confusing and infinitely varied. The solutions we offer must be straightforward, flexible and expertly configured. Our newly expanded range of COLLABORATE Versa and Versa Pro solutions demonstrates our commitment to meet and exceed the demands of this important and growing market segment.”

ClearOne is a proud recipient of a Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership. The recognition stemmed from Frost & Sullivan’s ongoing analysis of the unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) market, which cited ClearOne’s diverse collaboration product and services portfolio for its ability to cater to businesses of varying sizes, industries, and technology requirements with a high degree of customization. The introduction of new COLLABORATE Versa 50, Versa Pro 50 and Versa Pro 150 solutions help to strengthen the company’s competitive advantage in unified communications.

For hi-res images, click here .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

###

Attachments

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.