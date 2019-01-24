Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2012-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2012-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides details of the latest manufacturing and supply agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of manufacturing and supply agreements from 2012 to 2018. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals.



A supply or manufacturing agreement is normally between a product manufacturer and product owner in which an owner outsources the manufacture and supply of its product(s) to the service company in a defined territory.



Manufacturing and supply agreements provide a popular method of maximizing the value of a product launched into a market. The deals allow the product marketer to focus on its sales and marketing efforts whilst relying on a third party to manufacture and supply product on demand, enabling rapid response to market demands. It also ensures that the marketer does not need to invest in costly infrastructure and expertise ahead of knowing whether the product will be successful or sustainable.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,500 manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2012 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual manufacturing and supply contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply deal trends since 2012

Analysis of the structure of manufacturing and supply agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 2,500 actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies

Comprehensive access to all manufacturing and supply deals entered since 2012

Insight into the terms included in a manufacturing and supply agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in manufacturing and supply deal making



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Difference between manufacturing and supply deals

2.3. Trends in manufacturing and supply deals since 2012

2.3.1. Manufacturing and supply deal making by year since 2012

2.3.2. Manufacturing and supply deal making by phase of development since 2012

2.3.3. Manufacturing and supply deal making by industry sector since 2012

2.3.4. Manufacturing and supply deal making by therapy area since 2012

2.3.5. Manufacturing and supply deal making by technology type since 2012

2.3.6. Manufacturing and supply deal making by most active company since 2012

2.3.7. When supply can be useful

2.4. Attributes of pure manufacturing and supply deals

2.5. Attributes of manufacturing and supply in multi-component deals

2.6. Reasons for including manufacturing and supply options in a multi-component deal

2.7. The future of manufacture and supply as part of multicomponent deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component manufacturing deals

3.3. Pure manufacturing agreement structure

3.3.1. Example manufacturing agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Amyris Brazil - Biomin Nutricao Animal Do Brasil

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Patheon - Orexigen Therapeutics

3.4. Manufacturing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example multicomponent manufacturing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: Agenus Bio - NewVac

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Elite Pharmaceuticals - Hi-Tech Pharmacal



Chapter 4 - Overview of supply deal structure



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Supply agreement structure

4.2.1. Example supply agreements

4.2.1.a. Case study 5: Omthera Pharmaceuticals - Catalent Pharma solutions

4.2.1.b. Case study 6: Endo Pharmaceuticals - Noramco

4.3. Supply rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

4.3.1. Example co-marketing right clauses

4.3.1.a. Case study 7: Auxilium Pharmaceuticals - Asahi Kasei

4.3.1.b. Case study 8: Durata Therapeutics - Hospira



Chapter 5 - Leading manufacturing and supply deals



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top manufacturing and supply deals by value



Chapter 6 - Top 50 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers



6.1. Introduction

6.2. Top 50 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers



Chapter 7 - Manufacturing and supply deals contract directory since 2012



7.1. Introduction

7.2. Manufacturing and supply deals with contracts since 2012



Appendices



