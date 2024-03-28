Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts, 2024: Given the Hangover from the beIN Ban and Falling ARPUs, Revenues in 2024 ($3.28 Billion) will Still be Lower than in 2016 ($3.36 Billion)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pay TV revenues for 20 MENA countries fell by 11% between 2016 and 2018 to just under $3 billion.

Given the hangover from the beIN ban and falling ARPUs, revenues in 2024 ($3.28 billion) will still be lower than in 2016 ($3.36 billion).



Five countries will contribute 78% of the region's pay TV revenues in 2024. Turkey and Israel together will supply nearly half the pay TV revenues in 2024. Concentrating just on the 13 Arabic-speaking countries, pay TV revenues fell by 16% from $1,254 million in 2016 to $1,059 million in 2018. The total will recover to reach $1,432 million by 2024. Pay TV subscriptions fell by 9.5% between 2016 and 2018 to 3.40 million, but will progress to 5.23 million by 2024.



Pay TV in the MENA region has been hit by a Saudi-led ban on the sale of Qatar-backed beIN decoders and subscriptions since mid-2017.

Key Topics Covered:



The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 20 countries in a 47-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 20 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 73-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned



Alma KT

Arab Radio and Television

Arabset

Batelco

beIN

Bezeq

D-Smart

Digiturk

Du eLife

Go

HOT

Iflix

Invision Mobily

Magtisat

Maroc Telecom

Omantel

Ooredoo

Orange

OSN

Saudi Telecoms Company

Sliknet

Telecom Egypt

TTNet

Turkcell

Turksat

Turk Telecom

Uzdigital

Uztelecom

Yes

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w24k93/middle_east_and?w=12





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cable Television



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.