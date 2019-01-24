Ubicquia Taps Lighting And Telecoms Veteran Herb Sharpe To Lead North America Sales

Industry Leader To Drive New Deployments Of Ubicquia’s Smart Connectivity Products In U.S. And Canada

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubicquia ®, the global leader in simply smart, simply connected network and IoT platforms for smart cities, today announced that Herb Sharpe has joined the Ubicquia team as senior vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. A veteran lighting and telecoms sales executive with more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience, Sharpe will lead deployment efforts for Ubicquia’s suite of smart connectivity offerings in North America.

“I look forward to working closely with Herb, who has a proven track record of building great teams and delivering results,” said Ian Aaron, Ubicquia CEO. “We have a unique set of products and services that leverage existing streetlight infrastructure to provide intelligent lighting, smart city and small cell services. Herb’s years of experience in both the mobile and outdoor lighting sectors makes him the perfect fit to drive our products into municipalities and utilities across the U.S. and Canada.”

Sharpe joins Ubicquia from Philips Lighting, where he spent four years as vice president of sales for public-sector systems and services, a business he successfully established and launched to deliver project-based solutions through the sales of smart city and smart building lighting systems, Internet of Things (IoT), software, controls and services. His career prior to Philips includes 14 years with Sprint Nextel Corp., where he held a succession of executive positions, and nearly four years with Cox Communications, the third largest cable service provider in the U.S. He began his career at Motorola, where he held multiple sales and sales leadership positions.

“Ubicquia has developed customer-focused products and solutions that address the challenges customers are facing around achieving smart-city connectivity and meeting future needs cost-effectively,” said Sharpe. “The company has the right combination of products, partnerships and people to become a major force in sustainable implementation of smart-city, IoT and 5G networks. I look forward to helping speed Ubicquia on this path toward industry leadership.”

Ubicquia is working with industry partners to develop solutions for robust smart city ecosystems, and anticipates announcing deployments with some of these partners, in a variety of locations, over the next six months. Upcoming events at which Ubicquia will be presenting and/or sharing demonstrations of its innovative technology include:

DistribuTECH, Feb. 5-7, New Orleans, La.

Mobile World Congress, Feb. 25-28, Barcelona, Spain

Expo Lighting America, Mar. 5-7, Mexico City

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia offers municipalities, utilities and mobile operators a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying smart city, broadband and small cell services. The company’s ubicell, ubihub™ and ubimetro™ product lines are NEMA socket-compliant and compatible with more than 360 million streetlights globally. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, visit www.ubicquia.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e5634ef-173e-45f0-b3d2-2b5b3d451f17.





