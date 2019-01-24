Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Diagnostics Announces CE-Mark Certification for its Rapid Point-of-Care Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay

/EIN News/ -- -- Rapid point-of-care syphilis assay



MIRAMAR, FL, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NuGenerex Diagnostics LLC, ( www.nugenerexdiagnostics.com ) a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT), announced today receipt of the CE Marking Certification for its rapid point-of-care Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay.

Commercialization of medical devices in the European Union requires meeting the regulatory guidelines of the European Medical Devices Directive (MDD) and fulfillment of those requirements allows a device to carry the “CE-Mark” as verification of its diagnostic authenticity. After completing rigorous test validation and submission of an application to the European Union, NuGenerex Diagnostics is pleased to announce that the CE Mark Certification for its The Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay has been granted.

The Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay is a rapid point-of-care diagnostic assay for the detection of syphilis antibodies in primary and secondary syphilis and is based upon NuGenerex Diagnostics’ innovative patent pending point-of-care diagnostic platform, the Express II. The accuracy of the Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay is equal to or better than standard laboratory assays for syphilis antibodies with sensitivities and specificities of over 99%.

The Express II platform is designed to be used in a broad range of clinical and laboratory medical settings and for direct use by consumers in the home. It is simple to use, with fewer steps of operation than other rapid point-of-care tests. A single drop of blood taken by a simple finger stick is added directly to the device and the assay is activated by placing a pod of buffer solution onto the device. Results can be read in as early as 5 minutes, and no longer than 30 minutes. These simple operations allow the device to be used in all medical settings which include clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and remote field facilities. Importantly, in some countries, Express II devices can be marketed for individual in-home use directly by consumers who can conduct tests by themselves in privacy, without special training or the aid of a separate individual.

There is currently a worldwide epidemic of syphilis and new infections are increasing at an alarming rate. This disease, once on the decline, has reemerged as a major sexually transmitted disease with most new cases occurring in high risk groups of gay or bisexual men. There is also a significant rise of syphilis in pregnant women, with a concomitant rise of congenital syphilis in newborns. The syphilis testing market currently makes up approximately 12-14% of the global sexually-transmitted disease diagnostic market. However, the syphilis infection rate is rapidly trending upward and these infections are projected to rise to 20% of the sexually-transmitted disease market by 2022.

With the receipt of the CE Mark Certification for its rapid point-of-care Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay NuGenerex Diagnostics is well situated to enter into this growing syphilis testing market and will now pursue marketing efforts in Europe and, in parallel, begin plans for the filing of a 510k application with the United States FDA for marketing clearance in the United States. To this end, NuGenerex Diagnostics is fully qualified as a diagnostic test developer and manufacturer under FDA Good Manufacturing Procedures (GMP) and is certified by the International Standards Organization for the manufacture of medical devices under ISO 13485-2016 regulations.

Harold G. Haines Ph.D., President of NuGenerex Diagnostics, stated: “At NuGenerex Diagnostics we believe that the commercialization of the Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay will provide a medically necessary and highly accurate test, for use by both medical professionals and individual consumers, and will significantly augment the ongoing effort to treat and control the rising worldwide epidemic of syphilis, a dangerous disease affecting the health and quality of life of millions of people. Syphilis is a curable disease if diagnosed accurately and treated appropriately. A major key to the effective treatment and elimination of syphilis is rapid and accurate diagnosis as made available by the Express II Syphilis Treponemal Assay. In this respect we are proud to be part of the international medical community’s effort to control the spread of syphilis and look forward to working with medical professionals and affected individuals worldwide in this ongoing effort.”

Dr. Jason Terrell M.D., Generex Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, stated, “I’d like to extend my praise and appreciation to Dr. Haines and the NuGenerex Diagnostic team for achieving this milestone. Dr. Haines has created a culture of excitement, innovation, determination, and commitment to success. Under Dr. Haines’ leadership, I expect NuGenerex Diagnostics will continue to expand the product pipeline and deliver multiple high-impact products to patients worldwide.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

